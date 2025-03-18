"Well deserved" - Fans react as j-hope's "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" makes its Billboard Hot 100 debut at #66

On March 18, 2024, BTS's j-hope's latest single, Sweet Dreams, which was released on March 7, 2025, has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 66. The song also marks j-hope's sixth entry on the chart.

Ad

His other tracks to have entered the Billboard Hot 100 include Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G), Arson, More, On the Street with J. Cole, and LV Bag by Don Toliver & Pharrell Williams.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to a statement by BIGHIT Music, Sweet Dreams is a pop R&B track that explores the emotions of love, as reported by The Korea Times. The song is a heartfelt serenade that expresses a desire to love and be loved, comparing the feeling of love to a sweet dream.

Fans celebrated the BTS rapper's latest achievement and took to the internet to express their excitement about it. One fan congratulated the singer, describing the chart placement as "well deserved."

Ad

"j-hope and Miguel coming in strong! Well deserved," commented a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans congratulated the singer, with one fan noting that the song has achieved the highest debut for a K-pop track this year and another claiming that he will break all records.

"Yes! Sweet Dreams is a bop!Congratulations J-hope," reacted another fan.

"Highest debut on the hot100 by a K act this year," remarked another fan.

"Wow he'll break all the records for sure," wrote another fan.

Ad

A fan also noted that this feat is organic as the idol has achieved it without any radio, payola or ads, while others lauded the song and remarked that this feat "solidifies" his influence.

"No payola , no radio , no American label, no ads , no 30 version , no media play , no ads on YouTube, no celebrities media play…… Organic," another fan commented.

"Sweet dreams is such a sweet hit, it feels soothing and addictive. Can’t stop listening to it fr," added another fan.

Ad

"Impressive debut for j-hope's "Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)" solidifying his growing global influence," said another fan.

More about j-hope's latest single, Sweet Dream (feat. Miguel)

j-hope collaborated with American R&B singer Miguel on his latest single, Sweet Dreams, which was released on March 7, 2025. The song combines BTS member's smooth delivery with Miguel's signature vocals, creating an ethereal, late-night atmosphere.

Ad

Ad

The track is produced by the notable producer, Johnny Goldstein, and penned by acclaimed songwriters Sam Martin and Sean Douglas, who have previously worked with the likes of Maroon 5, One Direction, and Madonna.

The Arson singer previewed the song at his concert, Hope on The Stage in Seoul, prior to its official release. He shared with the audience that he had never made a love song before and wished to dedicate the song to the ARMYs. He stated,

Ad

"I realized I had never made a true love song before, and that's how 'Sweet Dreams' came to be. You could call it my serenade to all of you." As reported by The Korea Times

The song debuted at No. 42 on the Official Singles Chart in the UK, marking j-hope's sixth solo entry on the chart on March 14. The single also reached the top of iTunes's Top Songs Chart in 79 countries, including the US, UK, Japan, France, Canada, and Australia, on March 8, 2025. At the time of publishing, its music video has garnered 12,900880 views.

Ad

The More singer is all set to release his upcoming single, Mona Lisa, on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback