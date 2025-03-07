"That's quite literally hoseok himself in a wig"— Fans react to unexpected plot twist in BTS' j-hope's 'Sweet Dream' MV

BTS’ j-hope released his new digital single, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel), along with its official music video at 2 pm KST on March 7. The visuals, set against the backdrop of a floating house in the sky, take viewers on a journey through the exhilarating emotions of falling in love.

The music video’s storyline follows j-hope as he navigates a surreal world, building up to a heartwarming moment when he finally meets his love interest. He gradually approaches a woman with short blonde hair and exchanges a heartfelt gaze, both of them smiling. The woman's face is never fully revealed, with only the lower portion visible and her side profile partially obscured by her hair.

This sparked curiosity among ARMYs, who speculated about the identity of j-hope's mysterious "dream woman" while also praising the music video. Some humorously suggested that it was actually j-hope in disguise. A wave of reactions flooded social media, with one jokingly saying,

"That's quite literally hoseok himself in a wig and refuse to believe otherwise"

Social media buzzed with discussions, adding to the intrigue surrounding the MV’s ending:

"Isn't that hobi in a wig??," said a fan.

"someone said that’s actually hobi with a wig or literally his dream only and she doesn’t exist," wrote one netizen.

"so real for him to date someone that looks like him. I too would date myself if I could" shared an X user.

"Streets saying the side angle looks like hobi and i can't unsee it" posted this fan.

Fans flooded social media with praise for the music video, applauding j-hope's vocals and the synergy of his collaboration with Miguel.

"Sweet Dreams epitomizes j-hope’s bright, sweet, playful, whimsical, lovable, and utterly charming nature. I love the surrealism and layers of meaning to discover. This song is truly a sweet dream!," shared this ARMY.

"This MV is so cute! I won't mind watching many more times to search for the hidden clues he mentioned. I do have 2 questions: What's up with that toothbrush? Is that a dust mop in his car?" posted one individual on X.

"i love how so many parts of the mv seem so random, distorted or even changing real-time because that's exactly how dreams are" read one comment on X.

"What a lovely song and video! I love the dreamy parts of it. I'm so happy for Hobi that he gets to do all the different types of music that he wants to, and I'm always here for it!" added this X user.

BTS' j-hope unveils Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel: A dreamy exploration of love

BTS's j-hope has returned with Sweet Dreams, his latest digital single featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel. Released on March 7, 2025, the song marks his first solo project since completing his military service in October 2024.

Sweet Dreams was first introduced during his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Seoul on February 28. While introducing the song there, he also shared his inspiration for the track, saying—

"Love is such a simple emotion in this world. I think it’s an emotion that you need at this moment. So that’s why… A love song by j-hope, what would that be like? I was always wondering about this topic. So I produced a song with ‘love’ as the theme. That’s how “Sweet Dreams” was born."

BigHit Music describes the song as an R&B-pop track. It delivers a heartfelt serenade about the desire to love fearlessly and receive love in return. Renowned producer Johnny Goldstein, along with songwriters Sam Martin and Sean Douglas, has contributed to the track’s creation.

Expand Tweet

The MV follows j-hope as he awakens in a surreal world filled with floating houses, flying cars, and whimsical elements like pedestrians reading oversized newspapers and workers with wings hammering in the air. He dances through these bizarre surroundings, seamlessly transitioning between dream and reality.

As the video progresses, j-hope eventually meets his love interest. However, her face is partially concealed, and only her lower features and a side profile hidden behind flowing locks are shown, sparking curiosity among fans.

One of the video’s standout features is its cinematography. Shot in a 4:3 aspect ratio, it evokes the nostalgic aesthetics of 2000s R&B music videos. The visual storytelling reinforces the song’s theme, blurring the lines between fantasy and reality as the floating house expands with the growth of love.

Speaking about the production, j-hope expressed his excitement with South Korean media outlet Herald POP, saying,

"Since it is a video with a lot of visual effects, I was curious about the finished product while filming. It felt like opening a random box as the work progressed little by little. There are various details in the music video. I think it would be fun to find the elements that express the feeling of love while going back and forth between dreams and reality."

Miguel makes a brief yet significant appearance in the video, giving the collaboration a special touch. The interplay between j-hope’s rhythmic delivery and Miguel’s soulful voice enhances the track’s emotional depth. Following this, j-hope and Miguel will perform Sweet Dreams together for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11.

Beyond new music, the BTS member has made his return to the stage with HOPE ON THE STAGE, his first major concert tour since completing his military service. The tour began with a three-night residency at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2.

After Seoul, he will tour North America, performing at venues like Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. He will then head to Southeast Asia, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before concluding the tour in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

In addition to touring, j-hope is gearing up to release his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, later this March.

