"Spreading love everywhere"— Fans excited as BTS' j-hope to give personalized bouquets to fans at the ‘Sweet Dreams Flowers’ pop-up event in NYC

On March 5, 2025, BIGHIT Music announced a special event in New York City to celebrate BTS' j-hope’s upcoming single Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel. The pop-up event, titled 'Sweet Dreams Flowers,' will offer fans a unique experience where they can create and take home complimentary flower bouquets curated by the rapper.

The event will be held on March 8 and 9, from 10 am to 5 pm (ET) at Genesis House in New York. Entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, and operations will continue while supplies last. Attendees will also have access to designated photo zones within the venue.

As soon as the announcement was made, fans of j-hope flooded social media with excitement. An X user, @j94shope, wrote,

"This is so sweet. Our lover boy spreading love everywhere."

Others also joined in to express their joy over the thoughtful gesture, describing it as a beautiful way for j-hope to connect with ARMY.

"This is so cute!!! Have fun, ARMY!!," a fan remarked.

"Hobi loves flowers and he prepared an event for ARMYs in New York to create their own personalized bouquet! How lovely!,' a netizen mentioned.

"It's too far away for me but I wish everyone a lot of fun there," a user added.

"This is beyond lovely . Hobi actually nailed one of the most beautiful events for us and right on women day . He loves & respects us so much," a fan wrote.

However, those who could not attend expressed their disappointment, hoping for similar events in different locations.

"… It’s not very often that I suffer because I can’t attend these type of events, I am thankful and content with what is available to me. But this one, this one with flower arrangements *personalized by j-hope*—flowers PLUS Hobi—this one hurts," a fan commented.

"I thought i could do this but I can't...what do you mean Hobi is setting up a flower stand in NY and ARMY can make their own bouquets. when will it be my turn," another user remarked.

More about BTS' j-hope's upcoming fan events, Sweet Dreams, and HOPE ON THE STAGE tour

In addition to the pop-up in New York, an exclusive offline event called Sweet Dreamland has been organized for select BTS OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP holders in South Korea. The gathering, scheduled for March 7, 2025, will be streamed live on Weverse for global fans.

Meanwhile, j-hope launched his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour on February 28 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. During the opening concert, he performed Sweet Dreams live for the first time, ahead of its official release on March 7. The track combines R&B and pop, with the collaboration between j-hope and Miguel already generating high anticipation.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour will continue with 31 concerts in 15 cities, covering major locations in North America and Asia. Fans who cannot attend in person will be able to watch performances online.

Here's a list of j-hope's upcoming tour dates:

Brooklyn – March 13, March 14

– March 13, March 14 Chicago – March 17, March 18

– March 17, March 18 Mexico City – March 22, March 23

– March 22, March 23 San Antonio – March 26, March 27

– March 26, March 27 Oakland – March 31, April 1

– March 31, April 1 Los Angeles – April 4, April 6

– April 4, April 6 Manila – April 12, April 13

– April 12, April 13 Saitama – April 19, April 20

– April 19, April 20 Singapore – April 26, April 27

– April 26, April 27 Jakarta – May 3, May 4

– May 3, May 4 Bangkok – May 10, May 11

– May 10, May 11 Macau – May 17, May 18

– May 17, May 18 Taipei – May 24, May 25

– May 24, May 25 Osaka – May 31, June 1

Additionally, j-hope is set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on July 12 and 13, marking his return to the festival scene after his Hobipalooza performance in 2022.

