Hobipower for you"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope sets new Weverse record becoming the first act to have a live surpass 26.9M views

BTS' j-hope has set a new record on Weverse with his latest live broadcast. On March 6, 2025, BTS' j-hope hosted a 12-hour and 20-minute livestream on Weverse ahead of his single Sweet Dream's release. Starting at 11:10 pm KST and concluding at 11:30 am KST the next day, the live drew massive engagement from fans worldwide.

By the end of the broadcast, j-hope's Weverse LIVE had officially become the most-viewed live of 2025, amassing an unprecedented 26.9 million viewers. This achievement also makes him the first act to surpass this milestone on the platform.

ARMYs (the fandom name of BTS) flooded social media with excitement, praising j-hope for his influence and connection with his audience. One fan wrote:

"Hobipower for you "

"He is the most interesting and versatile artist of this generation. He gave us his version of I Live Alone." posted an X user.

"army always surprises me I've been here since 2015 but I'm still shocked by the power of the fans, a bunch of ppl from all over the world united thanks to the music, lyrics, performance of 7 genuine artists. Love this song Jhope did a great job," said this ARMY.

"Summary: Last night, Phi Hope slept while I slept. I woke up to go to the bathroom and was still doing a live broadcast. I was excited, so I continued sleeping. I woke up again and was still doing a live broadcast. I was so amazed. I continued sleeping. Oh, you're awake, you're so awesome. You're sleeping, I'm sleeping. You're awake, I'm sleeping. Hahaha. I've been waiting for that person to break the record for 12 hours." shared another ARMY.

"I love you Hobi Thank you for giving us this beautiful live and spending almost a whole day with us. Although I couldn't see it from the beginning because of work, as soon as it arrived I was able to enjoy the time you spent with us until recently," wrote one fan.

Fans marveled at the length and immersive nature of j-hope's record-breaking Weverse LIVE, highlighting how it felt like a glimpse into his daily life.

"were you all there, ahhh 26.9 almost 37 million armys together wahhhh the live was itself so much like comfy and spending time together things yah I was laughing a lot whenever he was leaving the camera outside some mysterious doors thank you hobi" read a comment on X.

"Definitely the live of #jhope already lasted 12 hours with 26 million viewers, we saw him eat, dance, talk to us, sleep, wake up, bathe, get ready for the event and launch of Sweet Dreams," mentioned one individual on X.

"so Hoseok decided to sleep with us cuz his song is called "Sweet Dreams." thank god this idea didn't come to his mind during Arson era," joked one fan.

"From 11:10 pm to 11:30 am KST, we spent 12 hours and 20 minutes with hobi and he even ended it with meeting armys again. Thank you so much for sharing your day with us hobi, love you," added this ARMY.

BTS' j-hope breaks Weverse record with 26.9M+ views, drops Sweet Dreams, and kicks off solo tour

On March 7, throughout the broadcast, j-hope engaged with fans, discussing Sweet Dream, reflecting on past BTS moments, and showcasing various aspects of his daily routine. His livestream featured him dancing, eating food, taking a nap, doing his skincare, and preparing for his upcoming schedule.

At one point, he briefly appeared while getting ready in the morning, interacting with viewers in a relaxed setting. He also got his hair and makeup done, and he concluded the session by telling fans:

"Now I'll end the live, guys. I'll come back after doing Sweet Dream. Bye-bye."

According to social media account Pop Core (@TheePopCore), j-hope's Weverse LIVE surpassed the viewership of several major award shows, including the Grammys (15.4 million), Oscars (18.1 million), American Music Awards (12.9 million), Billboard Music Awards (12.9 million), Golden Globes (10.1 million), and MTV Video Music Awards (4 million).

BTS' j-hope has returned with Sweet Dreams, his latest solo single featuring R&B artist Miguel. Released on March 7, 2025, the track marks his first major release since Hope on the Street Vol.1 in March last year and his discharge from military enlistment.

A blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, Sweet Dreams highlights j-hope's signature melodic style alongside Miguel's vocals. The track was produced by Johnny Goldstein and co-written by Sam Martin and Sean Douglas, who are known for their work with artists like Maroon 5, Madonna, and Sia.

To celebrate the release, BIGHIT MUSIC organized Sweet Dreamland, a special offline fan event on March 7 at 1 pm KST, an hour before the song's official drop. j-hope is also set to perform Sweet Dreams live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 10.

Beyond his new music, j-hope has officially returned to the stage with HOPE ON THE STAGE, his first major concert series since completing military service. The tour kicked off with a 3-night run at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2.

He will then continue with performances in North America, including New York's Barclays Center, Chicago's Allstate Arena, and Los Angeles' BMO Stadium, before heading to Southeast Asia with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei. The tour will wrap up in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

Additionally, j-hope is preparing to release his new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, later this March.

