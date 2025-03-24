"Solo tour is no joke fr"- Fans worry as BTS' j-hope reveals he had a high fever before 'HOPE ON THE STAGE Mexican concert

On March 23, 2025, BTS' j-hope performed the second night of his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Mexico City at Palacio de los Deportes. While the crowd’s cheers were overwhelming, the idol took a moment to talk about his health. j-hope shared that before the concert, he had suffered from a high fever of nearly 39.5°C and was in bad shape.

However, he reassured fans that he had found a Korean doctor in Mexico, received treatment, and was now feeling fine. As translated by an X user, @mhereonlyforbts, j-hope said,

"before the concert I was very sick. my fever was upto 39°. I feel good now though thankfully! At the time, to be here, I had to recover, so I went to a hospital for support. And the truth is, I have this energy with that doctor. I honestly didn't mean to say this. For me, he's the savior. Thanks to him, I feel better. I'm finishing this date. So invited him at the concert."

As soon as fans heard about his condition, social media was flooded with concern. Many pointed out that his solo tour schedule is extremely demanding. Notably, the idol has nearly 30 shows in three months. An X user, @jkyoongs wrote,

"hobi saying he just had a 39.5 fever before the concerts and now he keeps coughing on live oh man i hope he gets to rest a lot before the next stops and recover fully :( a solo tour is no joke fr."

Fans worried about whether he was pushing himself too hard since his performances are filled with high-energy songs and intense choreography. They sent messages of support and reminded him to take care of his health and rest whenever possible.

"Them getting sick on tour is such a worry, especially these solo tours when everything relies on one. .Good health, Hobi!!" a fan commented.

"was thinking this yesterday..he's traveling back to back and performing non-stop..the change in weather and food might have some effects. Please take care Hobi and get through the tour in best health," another netizen added.

"Oh hobi you really worked so much hard I'm so glad you're ok now please take a rest well please take a good care of yourself we love you so much hobi," a netizen wrote.

"Praying for you to complete your tour in good health & amazing condition . Thank You for all your hard work Hobi," an X user commented.

Some even thanked the doctor concerned for treating him right away and making him feel good enough to perform.

"whoever that korean doctor was worked their magic bc how tf u go from a high fever to 2 back to back 2 hour concerts," an X user mentioned.

"Thank God for his doctor . I hope he continues to recover and stay healthy," another person wrote.

"Oh my god Hobi, please please be well, he's working so hard and I'm so thankful for the doctor," a fan added.

More about BTS' j-hope’s tour, new music, and what’s next

j-hope kicked off his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Seoul with a three-night concert at KSPO Dome before heading to North America and Asia. j-hope tour stops include Brooklyn, Chicago, Manila, Jakarta, and Osaka, among other major cities. The setlist is packed with fan-favorite tracks including Arson, MORE, Daydream, and Chicken Noodle Soup.

In addition to his tour, j-hope has been actively releasing new music. He recently dropped Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel on March 7, followed by Mona Lisa on March 21. Both songs were performed live before their official release. Anticipation remains high with his next concert in San Antonio on March 26 and 27.

Since completing his military service in October 2024, j-hope has been fully focused on his music and performances. Here's his upcoming schedule for j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour:

March 26, March 27 – San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

– San Antonio, Frost Bank Center March 31, April 1 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

– Oakland, Oakland Arena April 4, April 6 – Los Angeles, BMO Stadium

– Los Angeles, BMO Stadium April 12, April 13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

– Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena April 19, April 20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

– Saitama, Saitama Super Arena April 26, April 27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

– Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium May 3, May 4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK

– Jakarta, Indonesia Arena, GBK May 10, May 11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

– Bangkok, Impact Arena May 17, May 18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

– Macau, Galaxy Arena May 24, May 25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

– Taipei, NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) May 31, June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome

Although there is no official announcement yet, j-hope has hinted at another solo release before BTS reunites in June 2025. All the remaining members will complete their service by then.

