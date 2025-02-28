"WE ARE SO LOVED"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope gives a shoutout to ARMY during 'Chicken Noodle Soup' performance at HOPE ON THE STAGE Seoul concert

Kicking off his highly anticipated solo tour, j-hope held his inaugural concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, on February 28, 2025. The BTS rapper's HOPE ON THE STAGE tour will run for three consecutive nights at the KSPO Dome, concluding on March 2, 2025.

One of the highlights of the first evening was the idol's performance of the 2019 hit Chicken Noodle Soup (ft. Becky G). To the fans' delight, he altered the lyrics of his song, originally saying, "With Becky G on the side, Everyday I'm lit," to "With ARMY on my side, Everyday I'm lit."

Fans could not contain their excitement about j-hope's shout-out to the BTS fandom. They took to the internet to express their appreciation for this token of affection, as one X user emotionally claimed that the group's fans are "so loved."

"WE ARE SO LOVED ARMY," a fan tweeted.

Excited and emotional reactions kept pouring in as fans continued to cheer the Daydream singer and his shout-out to ARMYs.

"God Jhope was on fire!!!!!! So confident. So sexy! So amazing!! Pls dont mind my lil scream at the end, couldn't help myself. 'Army on my side!!!'" remarked one fan.

"Did I hear right? He said 'With Army on my side' in Chickens Noodle Soup. I cry!" wrote another ARMY on X.

"Omg the way hobi changing his verse on 'Chicken Noodle Soup' with 'ARMY ON THE SIDE' oh my he's so precious ahh I love him so much!! " exclaimed one more fan.

Fans continued raving about the song, the performance, and j-hope's gesture. More reactions on X read:

"WE ARMY ON THE SIDE WHATTTTT??! YESSSSSSS HOBIIIIII LET'S GOOOOO..... CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP WITH THE SODA ON THE SIDEEEEEE ..... UFFFF WE MISS U BECKY G M," reacted a fan.

"HOBI CHANGING HIS VERSE ON CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP WITH 'ARMY ON THE SIDE' AND THE PRECIOUS SMILE AFTERWARDS," remarked another.

"This Chicken Noodle Soup was heavily seasoned!" commented one ARMY.

Amid all the cheering on the internet, one fan was reminded of the live performance of Chicken Noodle Soup at the 2021 Muster Sowoozoo event, where Jin hilariously recreated j-hope's verse while Jimin performed Becky G's part.

"'With army on my side' HUHUHUHU then i remember jin's 'poppin poppin poppin' and jimin rapping that verse of becky sjshdjdhdhuhuhuhuu chicken noodle soup lezgetit jhoooope," recalled a fan.

More about j-hope's 2019 track, Chicken Noodle Soup (ft. Becky G)

Chicken Noodle Soup was released on September 27, 2019, and featured American singer/actress Becky G. The song samples DJ Webstar and Young B's 2006 track of the same name.

On the same day, during a V Live, j-hope shared that the original song was special to him as it was a favorite from his early days of learning to dance. He initially considered including the track in his debut mixtape, Hope World, but it didn't work out.

Ultimately, he collaborated with Becky G in 2019, who co-wrote the trilingual lyrics that center around one's identity and paying respect to their roots. The song debuted at number #81 on Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the World Digital Song Sales chart, making it the idol's second song to do so after Daydream in 2018.

Meanwhile, the HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour will continue in 15 cities, including Chicago, New York, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Bangkok, Saitama, and Osaka.

