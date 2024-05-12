BTS' J-Hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G)' official MV becomes his first solo to surpass 400M views on YouTube

On May 12, 2024, BTS rapper and songwriter Jung Ho-seok, who is also known as J-Hope, clocked in a new feat as his single Chicken Noodle Soup (feat. Becky G) music video surpassed over 400 million views on YouTube. This is his first solo single, whose music video amassed such a massive number.

The single featured American singer Becky G and was released in September 2019 and is based on the original track of the same moniker by Webstar and Young B from the 2006 album Caught in the Web.

The original Chicken Noodle Soup had special value for J-Hope, who mentioned in a V Live (now Weverse) that he frequently listened to it when he was initially learning to dance. Since the song embodied his love of dancing, J-Hope wanted his rendition of the original track to be included in his debut mixtape, Hope World (2018).

BTS J-Hope's became the first BTS member to chart his song Chicken Noodle Soup on Billboard Hot 100

The Jack in The Box artist also intended for his single Chicken Noodle Soup to include a different singer, but the partnership fell through, and the song was not released in 2018 with Hope World. The track debuted at #81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019 with 11,000 downloads and 9.7 million streams, which made him the first BTS member to enter the chart as a solo artist.

Becky G and the i wonder... rapper-songwriter first connected at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. J-hope had previously expressed interest in working with her. The lyrics, which focused on one's identity, roots, culture, and respect for others' crafts, were written in three languages by Becky G and J-Hope.

Dance steps from the classic Chicken Noodle Soup from Webstar Presents: Caught in the Web (2006) were included in the BTS rapper's music video of his 2019 single, along with brand-new choreography that involves bending knees and flapping elbows to resemble a chicken.

Additionally, a casual shot of the dance crew singing and dancing closes the video. J-Hope requested this modification to capture the upbeat vibe on the day of the video production and also give an ode to the background dancers who often perform behind artists without getting any acknowledgment for it.

The song also mentioned the Gwangju-based dance group, Neuron Crew. It was the group that the BTS rapper joined and began his journey as a dancer before he debuted as a member of Bangtan Sonyeondan in 2013. Recently, the Hey Mama rapper-songwriter released his second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 on March 29, 2024, with the title track NEURON.

Furthermore, the Equal Sign rapper-songwriter also became the third Korean solo artist after PSY and South Korean rapper and singer Lee Chae-rin aka CL, and the sixth Korean artist overall to enter the Hot 100 in 2019 as soloists. Currently, as of May 12, 2024, J-Hope's song has amassed over 191 streams on Spotify (191,257,436).

In addition, Chicken Noodle Soup became the artist's second No.1 single on the World Digital single Sales list, following Daydream (백일몽) from his EP Hope World in 2018.

In other news, the Jack in The Box musician, J-Hope, enlisted in the South Korean military on April 18, 2023, and will return in October 2024. The artist also released his second documentary project HOPE ON THE STREET—a six-episode docu-series—on March 28, 2024, a day before the release of his second solo album by the same name.