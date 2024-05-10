BTS’ J-Hope’s “HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 gets certified Platinum by KMCA for surpassing 250,000 sales on Circle Album Charts

On May 9, 2024, BTS member J-Hope clocked in another milestone as his new solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 got certified Platinum by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA). He earned this feat because his album sold over 250,000 units on Circle Album Charts.

Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope dropped his second solo album on March 29, 2024, along with a docuseries of the same title consisting of six episodes. However, he aired the first episode of the series on March 28, 2024, on Prime Video. Furthermore, the album peaked at No.2 on the Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart on April 13, 2024.

For the uninitiated, Circle Chart began offering music recording certifications for albums, downloads, and streams in April 2018. The album certifications are granted based on the shipping data supplied by record labels and distributors. In line with online information obtained from web-based music suppliers, the tracks are certified for download and streaming.

BTS J-Hope is riding the crest of his second solo album's success

HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 is the BTS rapper-songwriter's second top 10-charting record. The album sold 44,000 copies during the tracking week and over 38,000 CD sales, 4,000 SEA units, and 5.7 million audio streams as of April 13, 2024. Eight collector CD editions with branded paper goods were released to bolster the album's sales, including special versions for Target, Walmart, and the Weverse shop.

Notably, J-Hope enlisted in the South Korean military on April 18, 2023, to serve 18 months of mandatory service. He dropped his second solo record digitally via BIGHIT MUSIC (now HYBE Labels).

Additionally, the album debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200 on April 7, 2024, and J-Hope became the first solo artist from South Korea to have multiple top 10 album entries on the list. In September 2023, his debut solo album titled Jack in The Box entered the chart at No.6. His mixtape Hope World ranked at No.38 in 2018, which took the rapper's tally to chart three albums on the list.

J-Hope's latest album is a set of original soundtracks used in his docuseries, HOPE ON THE STREET. Through this venture, the BTS rapper-songwriter embarked on a fresh journey, going back to his dancing origins after 12 years. Along the way, he met inspirational street dancers while touring the streets of Osaka, Seoul, Paris, New York, and Gwangju. He was accompanied by his old teacher, popping champion Boogaloo Kin.

The solo album consists of six tracks namely:

on the street

i wonder... (feat. Jungkook of BTS)

lock / unlock (with Benny Blanco & Nile Rodgers)

i don't know (with HUH YUNJIN of LE SSERAFIM)

what if...(dance mix with JINBO the SuperFreak)

Album title track NEURON ( feat. Gaeko and yoonmirae).

BTS' J-Hope earned an early promotion to Seargent in the military on May 2, 2024, and is reported to return to the entertainment business in October 2024.