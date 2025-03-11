"This man keeps us spoiled"— Fans react as BTS' j-hope teases two new single releases in 2025 during his recent Weverse livestream

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, BTS's j-hope started a livestream session on Weverse to interact with his fans. He stated that he had a special announcement to make, but he was unsure whether the news would be big enough for his fans.

The artist then mentioned that fans can expect to see his two more new singles in 2025. Here's what he said:

"There are two more songs left, not just “Sweet Dreams”. So, including “ Sweet Dreams,” I'm going to show you a total of three singles this year.

Netizens shared their excitement with the recent announcement of two solo tracks from BTS's j-hope. Given that fans were already enjoying the K-pop idol's ongoing solo world tour and frequent music releases, they were thrilled to hear about the new content. On X user commented:

"This man keeps us spoiled!"

"“I DONT KNOW IF THIS IS BIG NEWS”!???? UHH DUHHH IT IS," said a fan on X.

"This is gonna be a good good song, i feel it. New taste. New flavor," added another fan.

"SO excited. I love that he is comfortable enough to share with us re: taking extra time to craft another full album," commented a netizen.

Fans continued to shower compliments on BTS' j-hope, appreciating his "hard work." They further mentioned how they would be happy to listen to more of his "masterpieces."

"There are two more SONGS???" stated a fan.

"So, so blessed to have such a constant stream of (always excellent!) new music," added an X user.

"Thank you for all your hard work Hoseok! And thank you for letting us know there's more masterpieces on the way this year! I can't wait," said a netizen

"We eat so well in this house," commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

j-Hope attends Audemars Piguet Korea AP House Seoul flagship store opening on November 22, 2024. (Image via Getty)

BTS' j-hope is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and dancer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2013 alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members. The idol stands as a member of the Rap Line subunit under BTS, which also includes other members, SUGA and RM.

While he has rolled out independent solo tracks and mixtapes before, he made his official solo debut in July 2022, with the release of his first studio album, Jack in the Box. Soon, in April 2023, he enlisted for the mandatory military service.

In October 17, 2024, the K-pop idol was discharged from the military. j-hope held several livestreams to reconnect with his fans. He attended events like the second baseball game of the 2024 Korea Series between Samsung Lions and KIA Champions, where he threw the first pitch. He also attended the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening in Seoul, South Korea.

In January 2025, he announced his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kickstarted on February 28, 2025, with a three-day show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea, between February 28 and March 2.

He is expected to roll out shows at 15 cities across the world during this tour. The next concert is scheduled for March 13 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

On the other hand, he rolled out two singles this year. In February 2025, he dropped a track titled LV BAG in collaboration with Don Tolive. Produced by Pharrel Williams, the song premiered at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris.

In March, j-hope released another collaborative track with Miguel called Sweet Dreams. Therefore, with the announcement of two more singles, fans have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

