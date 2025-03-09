"Sweetest man in existence"– Fans react as BTS' Jimin shows love for j-hope's Sweet Dreams with a Weverse profile picture update

On March 9, 2025, BTS’ Jimin surprised fans with a Weverse update, changing his profile picture and bio to show support for fellow member j-hope’s latest song, Sweet Dreams. The updated profile picture features an image of a small dog from the Sweet Dreams music video, while his bio now includes the words:

“SWEET DREAMS.”

This gesture quickly caught the attention of fans, who praised the BTS star for always finding ways to support his bandmates. An X user, @PJM_data wrote:

"Jimin changed his pfp to the cute dog from JHope's MV. Jimin's still the sweetest man in existence!"

Many noted that he rarely uses his own image as his profile picture, previously changing it in October 2024 to show support for Jin’s I’ll Be There release.

"Never fails to make me cry the fact jimin didn't have his own pic as pfp on weverse since 2022 but instead supporting his Seokjin and now his hobi hyung like a fanaccount of them, hes adorable," an X user wrote.

"He nonverbally screams how much he supports and loves the members," a fan remarked.

"Its been years since jimin had his own face as his pfp on weverse, he's so precious and selfless and loving and affectionate," a netizen added.

"When you're in the 'sweetest person ever' challenge and your competitor is jimin so you lose badly," a fan wrote.

Fans shared their appreciation online, highlighting the idol's thoughtful nature and how he continues to show love for his members even while serving in the military.

"If you think you’re the biggest bts fan you’re wrong it’s jimin," another netizen added.

"The way he had the pfp with his jin hyung for three years straight.. and now he changed it to the cute little pup (its him btw) to support his hobi hyung…. the biggest 613btslover," a fan commented.

"It's like he's saying, 'Hyung, even if I'm not by your side, I will be with you!' huhu sweetest, Mochi," an X user wrote.

"He never changed his pfp and bio for his own music but he did for his members miss you so much," one fan said.

More about BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s recent Weverse interaction

The Filter singer's profile update was not the only moment that had fans talking. On the same day, he and Jungkook engaged in a playful exchange on Weverse. Jungkook had posted about the weather getting warmer, to which the Serendipity singer responded by saying it was still cold.

Jungkook, noticing he was sitting right next to him, told him not to reply online when they were in the same place.

Both artists enlisted in the military in December 2023 under South Korea’s buddy system, which allows close friends or family members to serve together. They have been training and working in the same unit since their enlistment and are expected to be discharged in June 2025.

Despite their military commitments, both have made occasional online appearances, including joining j-hope’s Weverse Live for his birthday in February. With their recent promotion to the rank of sergeant, fans can look forward to BTS’ full reunion in 2025.

