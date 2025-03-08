On March 7, 2025, BTS' j-hope hosted a 12-hour Weverse Live. He revisited one of the group’s famous inside jokes, Jimin’s Lachimolala moment from Run BTS episode 41.

The hilarious memory, which originated from a game segment on their variety show, resurfaced as j-hope recalled the clip during his live broadcast, much to the delight of fans.

In Run BTS episode 41, the members played the Whisper Challenge, where they had to pass a word along while wearing headphones and playing loud music. The lineup for j-hope’s team was SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, and Jin.

SUGA correctly passed the word "carbonara" to j-hope, but things turned chaotic when it was Jimin’s turn to guess. Despite j-hope exaggerating his mouth movements to help Jimin understand, Jimin completely misread the word and blurted out “Lachimolala.”

Adding to the hilarity, Jimin also mistakenly guessed "carbonara" as "Tony Montana." However, in a surprising twist, Jin—who received the incorrect word from Jimin—somehow managed to guess the original word correctly, leaving everyone in shock.

The Lachimolala moment instantly became a fan-favorite joke. Over the years, ARMYs continued to reference it, and in 2024, it had another viral resurgence on social media. An X user, @__hot choco__ wrote,

"Lachimolala will always be famous."

Fans fondly reminisced about how Jimin’s mix-up had remained relevant and funny even years later.

"Don’t wanna hear someone say its outdated ever again," an X user wrote.

"and suddenly i’m transported to the time i first got into bts and this joke was the funniest thing ever," another person remarked.

"bts have a total of 5 jokes they recycle over the past 12 years and laugh like it’s the first time they heard it," a fan mentioned.

"this world is temporary but caribonara lachimolala lives forever," a user wrote.

Seeing the BTS star react to the moment again in 2025 reignited the excitement as fans expressed how the joke continues to be funny.

"the lachimolala joke mentioned by hobi in 2025… we are so back," a fan commented.

"It’s so wild that there are really ARMYs who fell into the bangtan hole through lachimolala and the members finding it memorable and funny too?? That’s a full circle right there," a netizen added.

More about BTS' j-hope’s 12-hour Weverse live and Sweet Dreams promotions

j-hope’s Sweet Dreams Weverse Live also set records. Lasting for almost 12 hours and 20 minutes, the live broadcast attracted 26.9 million viewers and amassed over 226 million likes, making it one of the most-watched livestreams of Weverse.

Fans were treated to a mix of casual interactions, spontaneous performances, and behind-the-scenes insights into his new music.

The livestream was part of his promotional activities for his latest song, Sweet Dreams, which was officially released on March 7, 2025. During the live session, he talked about the creative process behind the track and even gave fans a sneak peek into his upcoming HOPE ON THE STAGE concert tour.

Furthermore, he entertained fans by dancing in his pajamas, questioning if butter chicken is a breakfast dish, and even taking a nap mid-broadcast—all of which added to the record-breaking live session.

With Sweet Dreams now out and his world tour on the horizon, the rapper will begin his solo tour's U.S. leg. His next stop is Brooklyn on March 13, 2025.

