"KING OF KPOP" — Fans reacts as BTS' Jimin's 'Who" ties PSY's 'Gangnam Style' as the longest charting song by a K-Pop soloist in Hot 100 history

BTS' Jimin's solo track Who became the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on the Billboard Hot 100. On March 4, 2025, it was revealed that the song spent 31 weeks on the chart since its debut, repeating PSY's record set in 2012 with Gangnam Style.

Who debuted at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2024 and has shown tremendous staying power, reaching #12 the following week. This entry marked the idol's sixth solo appearance on the chart and his second-highest debut, following the #1 debut of Like Crazy in 2023.

The track had a meteoric rise on the Billboard Global 200, debuting at No. 1 with 90.5 million streams and 129,000 sales globally in its first week on sale. It was on the top for the second week in a row.

Regarding comparison, PSY's Gangnam Style was released on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012 and reached a top ranking of 31 weeks on the chart as opposed to the top position, peaking at #2.

Meanwhile, fans celebrated the BTS idol's latest achievement on social media.

"The most successful, popular and famous kpop idol of all time PARK JIMIN THE HISTORY MAKER, RECORD BREAKER, KING OF KPOP, the most relevant kpop idol, athers can't relate," a fan wrote on X.

The BTS ARMY lauded the Grammy-nominated musician for breaking records despite being in the military since December 2023.

"2 years ago jimin became the first korean soloist to top the hot 100 and he just tied a record which was made 13 years ago with a solo song too without needing any help from any american artist to help him chart," a fan wrote.

"Akgaes. western stans. kpop stans and everyone being obssesed with him here meanwhile he remains the global it boy and most successful," another fan wrote.

"See how jimin doesn't need western collabs, autoplay, radio and insane playlisting to break the all-time record for the longest charting song in hot 100 history? very demure, very organic, very cutesy," another fan added.

Others hailed him as the "most successful soloist."

"That most successful soloist crown is never tilting," a fan reacted.

"Name any other artist, who’s been able to do this, when the whole time JM had absolutely no exposure, not able to do any real time promotion, being in military the whole time. Furthermore without company's support while ignoring to acknowledge these huge acomplishment makes this all the more impressively beyond belief amazing! So proud of FATHERNIM!" another fan said.

"Becoming a fan of him has been the best, not only is he a great artist but he’s making history in the best way. I’m very proud of him and i hope he knows all of this," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin's Who release, commercial performance, and more

On July 19, 2024, Jimin unveiled Who, the lead single from his second studio album, Muse, marking a pivotal moment in his solo career. The track is a mix of dance-pop, R&B, and hip-hop, highlighting the versatility of the idol's songwriting and composing prowess.

To promote the single, a pre-recorded performance was broadcast on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 22, 2024. This performance was recorded before the enlistment of the BTS idol in December 2023, featuring him in an abandoned warehouse in South Korea with a group of dancers.

In the United Kingdom, the single debuted at #4 on the UK Singles Chart dated July 26, 2024. This made the BTS idol the highest-charting solo entry in the region. The song re-entered the top five on January 10, 2025.

In other news, BTS' Jimin will return to the entertainment industry on June 11, 2025, after fulfilling 18 months of mandatory service.

