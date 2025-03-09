"Reminding us that they're together"- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook calls out Jimin for replying on Weverse while sitting next to him in military

On March 9, 2025, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin delighted fans by interacting on Weverse while serving in the military together. The two engaged in playful banter when Jungkook shared a post about the weather, prompting Jimin to respond.

However, the Seven singer humorously pointed out that Jimin was replying online while sitting right beside him, leading to laughter among fans. As per the translations by an X user, @dalbitbangtan, this is how their Weverse exchange went,

Jungkook: "Weather it's finally getting better heh heh." Jimin: "Not yet, it's still cold burr burr."

Jungkook: "Jimin please don't leave comments while talking next to me burr burr." Jimin: "Yep."

Jimin and Jungkook’s Weverse exchange was a rare interaction, as they have not been present on social media due to their military commitments. Fans quickly took to various platforms to express their amusement.

Many joked that the two were just reminding everyone they were together. An X user, @Jk_Jm_59_60 wrote,

"If you think about it, they're just reminding us that they're together, they're just making sure everyone remembers."

Others also joined in expressing their excitement to see the duo's funny interaction while being next to each other.

"Jikook probably sitting beside each other and giggling together. I CAN HEAR THEIR GIGGLED IN MY WALLS," a netizen added.

"they're so silly god i miss them BRING MY FAMILY BACK TOGETHER PLS I BEG," a user remarked.

"lmao they're so annoying, they're probably cuddling under the same blanket and posting on different phones," another person mentioned.

"we get it yaaaall you r together rn," a fan commented.

Furthermore, some also joked about how they talk like a married couple with their casual banters.

"sometimes I think they couldn't be more married but then they flirt in front of a few million people once again," a fan commented.

"HAHAHAHAH bickering as always," an X user added.

"this is giving married life," a person remarked.

More about BTS' Jimin and Jungkook’s military service and recent appearances

The duo has been serving together since December 12, 2023, under South Korea’s military Buddy System, which allows conscripts to request to train and serve alongside a friend. Their joint enlistment has been a relief for fans, who appreciate seeing small glimpses of their friendship during their service.

Both enlisted on December 12, 2023, at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province. They completed their basic training by January 15, 2024, and were officially promoted to sergeant in March 2025. They are only about three months away from their scheduled discharge in June 2025.

Recently, on February 18, the two briefly joined j-hope’s Weverse Live to celebrate his birthday. Their conversation included lighthearted moments about aging, fitness, and their military experiences. Jimin even shared his recent weight gain, leading to playful exchanges about the youngest being even bigger now.

With their discharge just a few months away, excitement is building for BTS' long-awaited reunion, as all remaining members, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, and Jungkook are expected to complete their service by mid-2025.

