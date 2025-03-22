"Another impressive milestone for him!" - Fans react as BTS j-hope's latest single, Mona Lisa, debuts at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart

On March 22, 2025, an X account @kchartsmaster reported that BTS j-hope's latest single, Mona Lisa, has topped the Worldwide iTunes Chart. The track was released a day ago on March 21.

As reported by OSEN, the single topped the Top Song Charts in 67 countries and regions, including Brazil, France, and Japan, as of 8 am on March 22, 2025. The song also claimed the top spot on the European iTunes Song Chart.

The music video has captivated the fans from all over the world. Its MV is ranked in the Top 10 of YouTube's Rising Videos charts in 22 countries and regions, including the US, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, as reported by OSEN. At the time of writing, the current view count of the music video is 4,335,830 views and counting.

Fans were excited about the BTS rapper's latest feat and took to social media to express their thoughts about it. One fan said that it is another impressive milestone for the idol.

"Another impressive milestone for him!" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X timelines, where they praised the singer and remarked that the accolade showcases his "King Moves" and that the Mona Lisa era is in full swing.

"j-hope stays proving his global impact! "MONA LISA" hitting #1 worldwide just shows how unstoppable his artistry is. King moves only...," commented another fan.

"j-hope snapping with that #1 debut! MONA LISA era in full effect!" reacted another fan.

"Of course it does! Hobipower is hobipowering" remarked another fan.

More fan reactions praised the song and the singer, calling the single "dope" and "banger". One fan remarked that the BTS member is making history.

"Well deserved, song is total dope," wrote another fan.

"Let’s go j-hope! ‘Mona Lisa’ is such a banger!" exclaimed another fan.

"J-hope keeps making history! ‘MONA LISA’ straight to the top!" added another fan.

More about j-hope latest solo projects, LV Bag, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), and Mona Lisa

After completing his mandatory military service in October 2024, j-hope's first musical work was with Don Tolliver on the single, LV Bag featuring Pharrell Williams. Released on February 21, 2025, the collaboration blended Tolliver's silky melodic rap, Pharrell's production style, and the More singer's energetic delivery.

The song was initially previewed at Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris where the BTS rapper was in attendance. The song also debuted on No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

The Arson singer teased and performed his upcoming single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), at the Hope on the Stage concert in Seoul. He confessed to the audience that he had never created a love song before and that the song served as a serenade to the ARMYs.

The single was released on March 7, 2025, and was a pop, R&B track that explored the feeling of love, as stated in the press release reported by The Korea Times on the same date. The single debuted at the top of the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart and peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The idol released his second single Mona Lisa after two weeks of releasing Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) on March 21, 2025. The song is a vibrant hip-hop and R&B track that playfully captures the feeling of being captivated by someone.

The song is also inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's timeless masterpiece, which serves as a metaphor for the singer's love interest's timeless attraction, as reported by The Korea Times on March 21, 2025.

In other news, the Sweet Dreams singer is all set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 on July 12 &13, 2025.

