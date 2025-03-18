"good music always wins!" — ARMYs celebrate as BTS' j-hope's Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) debuts at #1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart 

On March 18, 2025, BTS' j-hope topped the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart with his latest single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel). The song, which was released on March 7, 2025, also debuted at No. 16 on the Global 200 Chart and No. 66 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Ad

In their official statement regarding the song, BIGHIT Music stated that Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) is a pop R&B track that captures the emotions of love. It conveys a sincere desire to love and be loved, likening the experience of falling in love to a sweet dream, as reported by The Korea Times.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

j-hope previewed the song during his solo concert tour, Hope on the Stage in Seoul, prior to its release. He dedicated the song to the ARMYs and remarked during the concert.

"I realized I had never made a true love song before, and that's how 'Sweet Dreams' came to be. You could call it my serenade to all of you," he said as reported by The Korea Times on March 2, 2025.

Ad

Fans celebrated j-hope's latest achievement on the Billboard charts and took to social media to express their excitement about the news. One fan even proclaimed that good music always wins.

"good music always wins!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also celebrated the achievement and congratulated the BTS rapper, with one noting that this is his first No. 1 on the chart. Meanwhile, others addressed him as Jay, as he likes to call himself in the US.

"FINALLY HE GOT HIS FIRST #1 ON DIGITAL SONG SALES," commented another fan.

"Congratulations my handsome Jay and I hope all your sweet dreams come true," reacted another fan.

Ad

"Jay deserves only the best. Congratulations amore mio," remarked another fan.

Similar fan reactions continued on X. Some hailed j-hope as a king and celebrated his milestone as incredible. Another fan expressed gratitude to fellow ARMYs for their support of the song.

"Wow, what an incredible milestone for j-hope!" wrote another fan.

"Conquering all charts. Congratulations king," said another fan.

"This is Hobi’s first #1 on this chart! he deserves it so much omg. Thank you to all the armys who supported," added another fan.

Ad

More about j-hope's solo projects, LV Bag, Sweet Dreams, and Mona Lisa

Ad

The BTS member was featured in Don Toliver's single, LV Bag with Pharell Williams. The track was released on February 21, 2025. The song was initially teased during Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris, which also featured j-hope in attendance. The single went on to debut on Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83.

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) was released on March 7, 2025, and it reached number one on the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 79 countries, including the US, UK, and Japan, just a day after its release. The single also topped the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart. Its music video garnered 12,949,533 views at the time of writing.

Ad

He performed his upcoming song Mona Lisa in his Hope on The Stage Concert at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on March 14, 2025. As reported by The Korean Herald, he said to the fans during the concert:

"This song is my way of expressing love. Simply put, Army (BTS fan name) is my masterpiece."

The More singer will be releasing his second digital single, Mona Lisa, on March 21, 2025, at 1 PM KST.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback