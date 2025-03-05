From Jungkook's SEVEN to Taehyung's Love Me Again: Every solo song by BTS members to chart on Billboard HOT 100

On March 5, 2025, Billboard listed all the BTS solo songs that hit the HOT 100 chart. Jimin released his first solo album, FACE, on March 24, 2023, featuring the song Like Crazy. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Jimin the first South Korean solo artist to achieve this milestone.

BTS' Jungkook's first solo single, Seven (with Latto), topped both the Billboard HOT 100 and the Global 200 charts. He became the second K-pop soloist to reach the top and was also the first to maintain that position for seven consecutive weeks. The song later appeared on his first solo album, GOLDEN, released in November 2023.

Before his first solo collection, LAYOVER, dropped, Taehyung, aka V, released Love Me Again on August 8, 2023. This song debuted at No. 96 on the Billboard HOT 100.

BTS' Namjoon's first solo album, Indigo, which consists of ten songs, was released in December 2022. Its lead single, Wild Flower (with Youjeen), debuted at No. 83 on the HOT 100.

Jin from BTS released his first solo song, The Astronaut (with Coldplay), on October 28, 2022. He traveled to Argentina that same day to perform it live at a Coldplay concert before beginning military service on December 13, 2022. The song entered at No. 51 on the Billboard HOT 100.

After his discharge in June 2024, he released his first solo mini-album, Happy, in November of that year. The album's title track, Running Wild, debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard HOT 100.

Solo tracks by BTS members that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100

BTS members' solo work highlights each member's unique musical style. J-hope's discography features more upbeat, funk-style rap. BTS' SUGA's rap album includes melancholic tunes that reflect his inner thoughts and battles as he questions society's stereotypes and stigmas.

BTS' Namjoon, also known as RM, presents tracks that comment on society's state and explore life's philosophy. As an ardent fan of jazz, BTS' Taehyung incorporates the genre into his work with songs like Love Me Again and Slow Dancing. Jungkook's album encompasses R&B, pop, and slow-pop genres.

Jimin's album blends pop, funk, and Afro beats, focusing on his inner battles with isolation and mental health issues.

Meanwhile, BTS' Jin's album, Happy, reflects his personal beliefs about maintaining optimism in the face of adversity.

Here is the list of all the solo tracks by the seven members that entered the chart:

Kim Namjoon (RM):

Wild Flower (with Youjeen)

Neva Play (by Megan Thee Stallion, feat. RM)

Kim Seokjin (Jin):

The Astronaut

Running Wild

Min Yoongi (SUGA):

Daechwita

Girl of My Dreams

That That (PSY feat. Suga)

Haegeum

Jung Hoseok (J-Hope):

Chicken Noodle Soup ft. Becky G

More

Arson

On the Street (with J. Cole)

LV Bag (with Don Toliver, Pharrell Williams & Speedy)

Park Jimin:

Vibe (Taeyang feat. Jimin)

Set Me Free, Pt. 2

Like Crazy

Angel, Pt. 1 (with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE & Muni Long)

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (with Loco)

Who

Kim Taehyung (V):

Christmas Tree

Love Me Again

Slow Dancing

FRI(END)S

Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-Shin)

White Christmas (with Bing Crosby)

Jeon Jungkook:

Stay Alive

Left and Right (Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook)

Seven feat, Latto

3D (with Jack Harlow)

Too Much (with The Kid LAROI & Central Cee)

Standing Next to You

Never Let Go

In South Korea, all able-bodied males are required to complete mandatory military service, which typically lasts between 18 and 21 months. Jin enlisted on December 13, 2022, and was officially discharged on June 12, 2024. J-hope enlisted on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024.

Suga began alternative military service on September 22, 2023, for 21 months and will be discharged on June 21, 2025. Namjoon and Taehyung enlisted on December 11, 2023, and are scheduled to return on June 10, 2025. Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12, 2023, and will officially be discharged on June 11, 2025.

