"Let's rise for next week" - ARMYs react as LV Bag by Don Toliver, featuring j-hope and Pharrell Williams, debuts at #83 on the Billboard Hot 100

On March 4, 2025, LV Bag by Don Toliver featuring j-hope and Pharrell Williams debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also marks j-hope's fifth entry as a solo artist on the Hot 100. His previous solo tracks on the chart include Chicken Noodle Soup (ft. Becky G), More, Arson and On the Streets (with J-Cole).

Released on February 21, 2025, the track has garnered 1.9 million views on YouTube. The song also achieved No. 48 on the Billboard Global 200 and was ranked No. 45 on Spotify's Top Global Songs.

Fans took to the internet to congratulate the BTS rapper on this achievement. One fan expressed hope that the song would also maintain its position on the charts for the following week.

"OMG congratulations Hobi and Don Toliver !!!!! Let’s rise for next week !!!" commented a fan.

Congratulatory messages for the idol kept flooding X, with fans praising him and his achievement.

"J-hope made it after almost two years on hiatus, you can't compare him to an artist who has been promoting his album for almost a year, that shows that he wasn't even affected by the hiatus," remarked another fan.

"The song that was supposed to be only used for the fashion show, the power LV Bag holds. Congratulations j-hope, Don Toliver and Pharrell," commented another fan.

"I adore him and I'm so happy for him... he deserves everything good that comes to him," reacted another fan.

One ARMY urged fellow fans to keep streaming the song, while others encouraged support for his upcoming single, hoping it would perform well on the charts.

"Let’s rally together and keep streaming for J-Hope! Dive into this fantastic YouTube playlist to keep the momentum going. Every stream counts, so let’s make it happen!" reacted another fan.

"I do not know how, but we need to find more people willing to do their best for Hobi outside of twitter. Before Sweet Dreams is released. I really want to give Hobi the best results with this song and album in the future," wrote another fan on X.

"We have to do so MUCH better with sweet dream let's work hard," remarked another fan.

More about LV Bag by Don Toliver featuring j-hope and Pharrell Willams

Released on February 21, 2025, LV Bag by Houston rapper and singer Don Toliver features BTS member and legendary producer-artist Pharrell Williams. This collaboration blends Toliver's smooth melodic rap with Pharrell's signature production and the dynamic delivery of the More vocalist.

The LV Bag made its debut at the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 25 runway show in Paris on January 21. Accompanied by his frequent collaborator Nigo, Pharrell walked and acknowledged the notable front-row audience, which included j-hope, Travis Scott, and Bradley Cooper, as the song played in the background.

LV Bag was part of the curated soundtrack for the show, which also featured The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's Timeless, SEVENTEEN's Bad Influence, and Final Fantasy VII's One-Winged Angel.

The track also marks the Arson singer's first musical release since finishing his mandatory military service in October 2024.

In other news, the BTS rapper and dancer is all set to release his upcoming single, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel), on March 7, 2025

