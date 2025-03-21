"I CAN TASTE THE FEELING OF OT7" — Fans emotional as j-hope seemingly incorporates BTS references in MONA LISA MV

On Friday, March 21, BTS' j-hope released the music video for his latest single release, MONA LISA. While fans were thrilled about new solo music from the K-pop idol, they also couldn't help but dig a little deeper into the music video and its entities. Following the same, many pointed out the potential BTS references in the music video.

Mainly, two things stood out for the fans. One was a shot of j-hope and his fellow dancers dancing in front of a mirror, and people stated that the mirror was positioned in a way that resembled BTS' logo. Another thing that people talked about was the shot where only the shadow of the idol and his fellow dancers against a white background.

Fans noticed seven people in the shot, possibly referencing BTS, and found it similar to a scene from Fake Love. They were thrilled to see the idol include nods to his group in his solo work.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"SO CLOSE I CAN TASTE THE FEELING OT7" (OT7 refers to One True 7 which talks about the seven members of BTS as a group).

"THE SEVEN PEOPLE OH MY GOD YES" said a fan on X.

"oh bts never forgetting to make their formation as 7 in their solo era" added another fan.

"SEVEN BEING THE STAPLE I LOVE THEM SM" commented a netizen.

More fans reacted to the seeming BTS references in the MONA LISA music video.

"What if they sing their solo songs on bts tour with the members as their backup dancers of each other" stated a fan.

"there is bts everywhere for those with eyes to see" added an X user.

"the mirror being bangtan shaped is a cinematic detail to me" said a netizen.

"Not the mirror looking like the BTS logo" commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

After completing his military service in October 2024, BTS' j-hope gradually resumed activities. He first took on non-music schedules, including throwing the first pitch at Game 2 of the 2024 Korean Series between the Samsung Lions and KIA Champions.

In November, he attended the grand opening of Audemars Piguet's flagship in Seoul. Following the same, he announced his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in January 2025. As part of the idol's first solo world tour, he is expected to roll out shows in fifteen different cities. The tour kickstarted on February 28 with a three-day inaugural show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

On the other hand, j-hope also released a few solo singles. In February, he put forth a collaborative track, LV BAG, with Don Toliver. The track was produced by Pharrell Williams, and it also made its debut in January through the Louis Vuitton men's Fall 2025 show in Paris. He also released another collaborative single called Sweet Dreams in March with Miguel.

As BTS' j-hope continues to hold shows from his ongoing solo world tour, he most recently released another single, MONA LISA, on March 21.

