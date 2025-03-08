"Maybe I won't be able to..." — BTS j-hope talks about marriage with his sister on I Live Alone

BTS's j-hope opened up about his thoughts on marriage and more during the March 7 episode of MBC's I Live Alone. The episode featured j-hope spending time with his older sister, Jung Ji-woo, during their trip to Los Angeles.

Ad

As they enjoyed a meal together, Ji-woo checked in on her brother, leading to a conversation about their family. She encouraged him to call them more often, so he playfully remarked that it might be a habit since he is a son.

He added that he might start calling them more frequently once married. Ji-woo then asked if he wanted to get married.

"Maybe I won't be able to..." he replied.

Ad

Trending

The show hosts continued the discussion by watching this segment back at the I Live Alone studio. Host Park Na-rae asked if he truly believed he wouldn't be able to marry.

"To be honest, I do think about these things as I get older," j-hope admitted.

"It's because I love my work so much. My motivation and driving force come from the results I achieve through doing my work," j-hope explained when Jun Hyun-moo pressed further.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

j-hope opens up about music, pressure, and family on I Live Alone, dominates charts with Sweet Dreams, and gears up for world tour

MBC’s I Live Alone, airing Fridays at 11 pm KST, offers an unscripted glimpse into the daily lives of single celebrities. The show is hosted by Kian84, Park Na-rae, Lee Jang-woo, Kim Kwang-kyu, Key, Jun Hyun-moo, Lee Joo-seung, Code Kunst, Cha Seo-won, and Kim Dae-ho.

Ad

Using a documentary-style format, the show blends reality and entertainment, showcasing their unfiltered routines at home and beyond.

During his appearance on I Live Alone, BTS' j-hope gave viewers a glimpse into his personal life, discussing his music, the pressures of working with top producers, and his relationship with his sister, Ji-woo. While chatting with Ji-woo, he admitted to feeling pressured about his ongoing music projects.

“I've been working on my songs. I like them but there are a few things I'm worried about,” he shared.

Ad

He explained that collaborating with renowned producers comes with high expectations.

“The time is limited, and I know what I need to do, but there’s still pressure,” the artist added.

In a heartfelt moment, j-hope spoke about how he handles his struggles.

“I share a lot of my worries with my family since they're my family. But then, I can't share everything with them. It's because I believe I can endure my hardships on my own. So, at times, I feel like I should endure them on my own and I shouldn't be weak,” the rapper shared.

Ad

The conversation later took a lighter turn when j-hope asked about Ji-woo’s husband. She revealed that they are considering starting a family. Hearing this, he expressed his excitement.

“If it’s a nephew, I think I’ll have so much fun with him. If it’s a niece, I think I’ll spoil her and buy her a lot of gifts,” he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, on his musical career front, BTS’ j-hope has officially returned to the music scene with his new digital single, Sweet Dreams, featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel. He released his new song on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST. This marks his first solo project since completing his military service in October 2024. It also follows his last album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, released the same year.

The rapper first introduced Sweet Dreams during his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Seoul on February 28. While unveiling the track at the Seoul concert, he shared the inspiration behind it.

Ad

“Love is such a simple emotion in this world. I think it’s an emotion that you need at this moment. So that’s why… A love song by j-hope, what would that be like? I was always wondering about this topic. So I produced a song with ‘love’ as the theme. That’s how Sweet Dreams was born,” he stated.

Ad

The song, produced by Johnny Goldstein with songwriting contributions from Sam Martin and Sean Douglas, blends R&B and pop influences. BigHit Music described it as a track that conveys the desire to love without fear and be loved in return. Miguel, who features in the song, also briefly appears in the official music video.

Ad

Sweet Dreams debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and became the first track by a Korean artist in 2025 to top iTunes UK and US. It also secured the #1 spot on both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts. Within 24 hours, j-hope became the first rapper this year to achieve #1 on iTunes in 70 countries, reaching 79 so far.

Beyond his solo comeback, the BTS member is currently on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, his first since returning from military service. The tour kicked off in Seoul with three sold-out shows at KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2.

Ad

He will now head to North America, performing in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles between March 13 and April 6. From April 12, he will tour Southeast Asia, with stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

Adding to the concert and the release of Sweet Dreams, the rapper will perform the track live on television for the first time with Miguel on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11. ARMYs can also look forward to his upcoming solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, set for release later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback