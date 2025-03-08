"I really miss my family" — Fans emotional as j-hope says he played "Sweet Dreams" for all BTS members and they liked it

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, published on March 7, 2025, BTS’ j-hope revealed that he shared his new song, Sweet Dreams, with all his bandmates. When asked how he managed to share the song while most of the group was still serving in the military, j-hope explained that he played it for each member during their military leave. He expressed his happiness, saying,

"I played the song for all of the members. I made sure to share it with them when each of them was on their military leave, and I felt proud to be able to play it for them first. I was very happy that everyone liked it."

His words deeply moved fans. The moment resonated with ARMYs (BTS fandom name) worldwide, sparking emotional reactions across social media. One fan wrote,

"I really miss my family"

Here are a few fan reactions:

"Wait...so before he released the song he was already in works and showed it to them? Awwwwww" said one ARMY.

"Man I just got on to here why am i being attacked by all kinds of feels right now," posted an X user.

"they literally see and talk to each other all the time and nothing makes me happier," shared this fan.

"LET THEΜ TELL MΕ AGAIN ΤHAT THΕY DON'T LOVE EACH OTHER, LET THEM TELL ME AGAIN THAT THEY ARE NOT A FAMILY, IT WILL ALWAYS BE THEM, IT WILL ALWAYS BE THE SEVEN" wrote a netizen.

Many took to social media to share their emotions, reminiscing about the group's bond, celebrating the moment, and eagerly anticipating their reunion in 2025.

"I MISS THEM. PLS BRING US TO THEM. BRING BACK OUR FAMILY omg hobi u did very well very very well I REALLY LOVE THE SONG!!!!!" read a comment on X.

"love how we all know they meet each other whenever they get the time to yet we still freak out over the thought of them being together in a room" wrote this ARMY.

"I just hope that BTS's next comeback, after waiting 3 years, won't be about feelings and love. We want cursing, dancing, and rap. I really miss seeing this from BTS." mentioned a netizen.

"I’m so emotional knowing that j-hope made sure to play Sweet Dreams for all the members first. Even with them being apart, their bond is so precious, unbreakable. This just proves how much they mean to each other. I can't wait for their reunion in June it's going to be so special" added another ARMY.

j-hope makes solo comeback with Sweet Dreams, achieves hlobal chart success

BTS' j-hope has officially returned as a solo artist with Sweet Dreams, a digital single featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel. Released on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST, the song marks his first solo project since completing his military service in October 2024.

It follows his previous album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1, which was released last year. The track was first introduced at j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE concert in Seoul on February 28. During the show, he shared the inspiration behind the song, saying,

“Love is such a simple emotion in this world. I think it’s an emotion that you need at this moment. So that’s why… A love song by j-hope, what would that be like? I was always wondering about this topic. So I produced a song with ‘love’ as the theme. That’s how “Sweet Dreams” was born.”

BigHit Music described Sweet Dreams as an R&B-pop track conveying fearlessly the desire to love and receive love in return. The song was produced by Johnny Goldstein, with songwriting contributions from Sam Martin and Sean Douglas. Miguel also makes a brief appearance in the official music video.

Following its release, Sweet Dreams quickly dominated global music charts. It debuted at #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and became the first song by a Korean act in 2025 to top iTunes UK and US.

Within 24 hours, it reached #1 in 70 countries, eventually climbing to 79. The track also secured the top spot on both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts, making j-hope the first rapper this year to achieve this feat.

Fans can look forward to the song’s first live television performance when j-hope and Miguel take the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11. Adding to this digital single release, j-hope is also preparing to release a new solo album, Beginning of a New Dream, later this month.

Alongside his new release, j-hope is currently on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, marking his first major tour since his military discharge. The Seoul concerts took place from February 28 to March 2 at KSPO Dome, kicking off the tour.

The North American leg will run from March 13 to April 6, with performances in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. From April 12, he will visit Southeast Asia, including stops in Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before concluding in Osaka, Japan, on June 1.

