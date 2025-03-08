"This is the cutest thing" - Fans gush as j-hope posts "Sweet Dream" dance challenge with BTS bodyguard Mr. Lee

BTS’s j-hope surprised fans on March 8, 2025, by posting a dance challenge video for his latest digital single Sweet Dreams with the band's bodyguard, Mr. Lee. In the clip, j-hope grooves to the beat of his new release while Mr. Lee initially stands beside him, observing.

After a moment, he joins in, mimicking the simple hand movements with a smile. His efforts make j-hope laugh as he playfully guides him through the steps.

Lee is often praised by the BTS fan community for his efforts in ensuring the members' safety during crowded public appearances. He is also well-loved by the BTS members. This has been evident when Jin, upon his military discharge, embraced him in a hug.

Recently, fans have also noticed j-hope liking a TikTok clip focused on BTS's bodyguard Mr. Lee. j-hope’s decision to include Mr. Lee in the dance challenge alongside other celebrities has delighted ARMYs, who flooded social media with reactions. Many expressed joy, with one ARMY commenting:

"Ahaahahahah this is the cutest thing I saw today mr. Lee being in all black nd our hobi the sunshine he is.... Thank you mr. Lee for participating."

"'Eternal BTS bodyguard Mr. Lee Have a nice day today too!' OMG JHOPE DO SWEET DREAMS CALLING WITH MR LEE THIS IS JUST GREATEST CHALLENGE OF ALL TIME BANGTAN They were looking cute together the way when Mr.Lee do the challenge earlier that's was just soo cute," writes one fan.

"OMG this is so precious! If ARMY is the 8th member, Mr Lee is the 9th!" declares another ARMY.

"Hello... Hobi jjwahooope & Mr. Lee... Aha... really ... that's so cool ... fighting.. thank you... i just want to send my regards and thanks to Mr. Lee, for protecting My Bangtan, as always... please stay safe, happy and healthy... fighting As always, [just me...]@BTS_twt," shares one individual on X.

"NOT HOBI USING THEIR ICONIC BODYGUARD FOR 'SWEET DREAMS' CHALLENGE I JUST KNOW HE LAUGHS AT ALL THEIR LITTLE ANTICS," reads a comment on X.

Social media is buzzing with reactions as ARMYs celebrate the unexpected collaboration. Fans are also thanking and praising Mr. Lee for joining the challenge.

"Mr Lee, thank you for protecting our precious Hobi even while he dances so beautifully," says one netizen.

"Oh! Mr. Lee, hottest bodyguard on earth His cute smile at the end omg," posts an X user.

"When mr. lee broke character and danced and laughed with hobi cuuuute," mentions one individual on X.

"OMG that was the best one after Jinnie. Mr Lee.. you're such a good sport for joining in on this because you just know ARMY love you," adds this ARMY.

j-hope returns with Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel, announces solo album and world tour

BTS’s j-hope made his solo comeback with Sweet Dreams, a digital single featuring American singer-songwriter Miguel. The track, along with its official music video, was released on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST. This marks his first solo project since completing his military service in October 2024. He also released his last album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 in March 2024.

Sweet Dreams was first introduced during his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Seoul on February 28. While unveiling the song at the concert, j-hope shared his inspiration behind it, saying:

"Love is such a simple emotion in this world. I think it’s an emotion that you need at this moment. So that’s why… A love song by j-hope, what would that be like? I was always wondering about this topic. So I produced a song with ‘love’ as the theme. That’s how 'Sweet Dreams' was born."

BigHit Music described the song as an R&B-pop track that expresses the longing to love without fear and to receive love in return. The track was produced by Johnny Goldstein, with songwriting contributions from Sam Martin and Sean Douglas.

Miguel also makes a brief appearance in the music video. The collaborative duo are set to perform Sweet Dreams live for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 11.

Beyond new music, j-hope is currently on his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour. The Seoul leg took place from February 28 to March 2 at KSPO Dome.

The tour continues in North America from March 13 to April 6, 2025. This includes stops at Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. From April 12, he will perform across Southeast Asia, visiting Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore, Macau, and Taipei, before wrapping up the tour in Osaka, Japan, on June 1, 2025.

