‘HE’S ONE OF US’ – Fans celebrate j-hope’s declaration of Jin’s 'Heart On the Window' as his favorite in recent Weverse live

BTS member j-hope delighted fans during his Weverse live on November 20, 2024, where he discussed Jin’s recent album showcase and shared his admiration for the songs. The rapper and BTS member took to the platform to chat with fans before heading to bed, offering an impromptu moment of connection with ARMY.

During the live, j-hope recalled watching Jin’s Happy Special Stage showcase and praised the songs and Jin’s performance. When asked by a fan he then, particularly singled out Heart on the Window, featuring Wendy of Red Velvet, as his favorite track. He then again expressed his admiration of Jin's live performance overall.

“The songs are so good, hyung...which song do I like? Uh, what’s the title... The one with Wendy-sshi featuring! Hyung did so good live,” said the rapper.

Delighted ARMYs (BTS fandom) quickly celebrated the exchange, with many expressing their joy at j-hope's support for his fellow member’s work, reinforcing the camaraderie within the group. One of them rejoiced at his choice, declaring:

"HEART ON THE WINDOW ENTHUSIASTS UNITE HE’S ONE OF US."

""the one with Wendy-sshi featuring" 🥹🫶🏽 as a heart on a window enthusiast one of the best collab fr 😭," said an ARMY.

"hotw (Heart on the Window) is even Hobi certified now this is how goated it is," remarked another ARMY.

"never thought i would see wendy x bts interaction and collab in my 2024 wildest bingo card. We love supportive singers 🫶🏻🩵💜," shared one netizen.

Fans also highlighted that j-hope and Wendy were born in the same year, 1994, and even the same month of February. Further, fans hoped that they would become friends as being in the same 94-liner.

"WENHOPEEEEE OMGGG MY 94 LINERS BESTIES," posted a fan on X.

"sameee jhope, urii best friend wendy jhope," said an X user.

"MY HEART CANT DO THIS ANYMORE 😭 I really wished so much for times like this i cant really believe it now," expressed one fan.

j-hope talks about the LA trip, Jin's showcase and upcoming plans in Weverse live

On November 20, 2024, j-hope held a Weverse live, where he shared various updates with fans. He mentioned preparing to return to Korea soon and reflected on his time in LA.

Although he didn’t have much time for concerts, he appreciated the moments he had there and felt inspired. j-hope also mentioned watching Jin's showcase, praising his songs and live performance, particularly the track featuring Wendy.

He talked about his personal growth, noting that while he enjoys dancing, he feels the need to work on his performance details.

"These days, I'll look at the mirror and dance, but my body isn't like how it used to be. I feel like I need to work on my details," j-hope shared.

He also hinted at upcoming plans for next year, suggesting he is focused on projects that fans will enjoy.

""what are you planning next year?" hmm something that you guys like?" the rapper shared.

j-hope also recalled a memorable day after his discharge, mentioning the recent Running Wild challenge with fellow bandmate Jin filmed after that event. Before ending the live session, he promised to go live again after returning to Korea. He wished fans a sweet night and a good rest.

Jin reflects on duet with Wendy on Heart on the Window from Happy Album

Heart on the Window is a pop track featured on Jin’s newly released album, Happy, which debuted on November 15. The song was penned by Alex Karlsson, Cho Yun Kyoung, Ellie Suh (153/Joombas), Lee Seuran, Pdogg, and Shorelle, with Pdogg handling the production.

Since its release, the song has made waves, debuting at #9 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart, marking a successful milestone for both Jin and Wendy. To mark the release of BTS Jin's highly anticipated debut solo album Happy, special stages were held on November 16 and 17. On November 17, Jin and Wendy deliver a performance of the track Heart on the Window together.

In a recent STARNEWS interview on November 16, 2024, Jin opened up about his collaboration with Red Velvet’s Wendy on their duet Heart on the Window. Reflecting on their first joint effort, Jin praised Wendy’s vocal ability, highlighting her contribution to the track.

Despite his initial nervousness about stepping outside of BTS for a duet, he was pleased with the final result. He admitted that the song exceeded his expectations.

“It exceeded my expectations, and I’m very happy with it,” he shared.

Jin's album Happy, released on November 15, has claimed the #1 spot on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. Additionally, the album's title track, Running Wild, has reached #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart.

Meanwhile, On November 15, 2024, JTBC News announced that j-hope of BTS will be releasing a new album prior to the group's expected return.

