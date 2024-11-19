BTS' j-hope to join Lee Hyun's RJ debut on Close Friend radio show as first special guest

BTS’s j-hope will appear as the first guest on the debut episode of MBC FM4U’s radio show Close Friend with Lee Hyun. According to a report by South Korean media outlet Sports World on November 19, 2024, Lee Hyun, a senior artist from Big Hit Music, will take on the role of a radio DJ for the first time. Entertainment insiders confirmed that j-hope will join the inaugural broadcast as a special guest.

The show is set to premiere on November 25, 2024, at 12 am KST, following the conclusion of GOT7’s Youngjae’s Tenure as host on November 22. This show will also be j-hope’s first radio appearance since completing his military service.

Lee Hyun will be the new host of Close Friend, and MBC Radio previously announced that the first broadcast would feature a special guest. It has since been confirmed that BTS’ j-hope will appear in the debut episode as the anticipated special guest.

Lee Hyun, Big Hit Music’s first artist, has been with the agency since 2007. He has maintained a supportive relationship with BTS, who debuted in 2013. Over the years, the singer has appeared in BTS content and participated in their dance challenges. As the new host of Close Friend, airing Monday to Thursday at midnight, he plans to explore topics related to K-pop.

BTS’ j-hope recently resumed public activities after his discharge from military service on October 17, 2024. His first appearance was as the ceremonial first pitcher for the second game of the Korean Series in Gwangju. His participation in Close Friend would be his first radio appearance.

On November 15, 2024, JTBC News also reported that BTS’ j-hope is set to release an album ahead of the group’s anticipated reunion. The artist’s March release, Hope on the Street Vol.1, included the track on the street (solo version), which ranked second on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart as of October 26, 2024. He also released a six-part documentary of the same name, following his story, origin, and journey as a dancer.

Lee Hyun’s musical journey: From 8Eight to solo artist

Lee Hyun is a South Korean singer who first gained attention as a member of the co-ed group 8Eight, which debuted in 2007. After 8Eight disbanded in 2014, he continued his career as part of the vocal duo Homme, active from 2010 until 2018.

The singer is now a solo artist under Big Hit Music, a subsidiary of HYBE. He joined the agency in 2007 before BTS debuted and achieved global success.

The You Are the Best of My Life singer has been recognized for his powerful vocals and has released multiple solo albums throughout his career. In 2023, he introduced a new musical persona, Midnatt, with the release of the single Masquerade, marking a new chapter in his artistic evolution.

Close Friend will premiere on November 25, replacing GOT7’s Youngjae, who concludes his hosting duties on November 22. J-hope’s appearance alongside Lee Hyun, his senior in the industry and fellow label mate, is expected by the media to draw attention to the show’s debut.

