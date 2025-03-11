"He's an absolute angel" — ATEEZ's San reveals behind-the-scenes stories about BTS' j-hope following their Sweet Dreams dance challenge

On March 10, ATEEZ's San held a livestream to update fans and discussed his recent dance challenge with BTS' j-hope. They collaborated on a TikTok challenge for j-hope's single Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel. Fans loved it and were eager to hear about San's experience, which he happily shared.

Here's what he said about the same:

"First things first, he's an absolute angel. He was even more of an angel than I imagined, constantly praising me. He was like, "You're really popular these days," and even though I'm just a baby junior, he still actually looked me up and recognized me. He really paid attention and shared a lot of kind words."

He continued,

"Meanwhile, I totally froze up from nerves. I really got quite nervous. Yeah... I think I was way too nervous. In K-pop, they paved such a smooth road for us juniors, so I really should've said something about that, but I got too nervous. So I can't even remember what I actually said... but I do remember just saying "thank you" over and over. Yeah, I was incredibly grateful to him. Really."

All you need to know about the recent updates of BTS' j-hope and ATEEZ's San

Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military service in October 2024, BTS' j-hope slowly began to re-enter his idol activities. Initially, he attended events like throwing the first pitch at the second baseball game at the 2024 Korean Series between the Samsung Lions and KIA Tigers.

In November, he attended another event called Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship grand opening in Seoul, South Korea. Soon, he announced his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE. The tour kickstarted on February 28 with a three-day inauguratory show at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

It is also expected to be rolled out in over 15 cities in the world. Additionally, j-hope also rolled out two new singles. In February, he released a single called LV BAG feat. Don Toliver, a track produced by Pharrell Williams, which debuted in the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 runway show in Paris.

In March, he released another collaborative single, Sweet Dreams feat. Miguel. On the other hand, ATEEZ's San is a South Korean singer and dancer who debuted under KQ Entertainment alongside his fellow group members in 2018. Therefore, much of the idol's activities revolve around being a member of his group, ATEEZ.

In November 2024, the group released their mini album, GOLDEN HOUR: Part 2, which held the track, Ice On My Teeth, as its title track. Before this, they rolled out another track in July 2024, which was a collaboration with the Japanese group, BE: FIRST, called Hush Hush.

ATEEZ recently completed their Towards the Light world tour, which began in April 2024. Fans are now eager for updates on their upcoming plans.

