BTS' Jimin breaks his previous record of 'Like Crazy' after 'WHO' becomes the longest-charting K-pop solo song on Spotify USA Daily Top Songs

On April 19, 2025, BTS star Park Jimin made history once again after his song, WHO, became the longest-charting K-pop song by a soloist on Spotify USA Daily Top Songs chart. The song charted for 270 consecutive days, surpassing his previous record of 269 days held by Like Crazy.

Meanwhile, Like Crazy is the lead single of the artist's debut solo album, FACE. It was released in March 2023, and the song topped the Billboard Hot 100, making Jimin the first K-pop solo artist and Asian soloist to achieve this milestone.

WHO, the lead single from Jimin's second solo album Muse, was released on July 19, 2024. Beyond the United States, the song has achieved remarkable success internationally. The track has re-entered the top 20 on Spotify's Global Daily Chart, securing the 15th position with nearly 3 million streams.

In the United Kingdom, WHO became the longest-charting song by a K-pop soloist on the Spotify UK Daily Top Songs chart, with a run of 107 days on the list.

More about Jimin's solo tracks breaking several music records, his ongoing military service & charity

BTS member Jimin continues to make an impact in the global music industry through his solo releases. His tracks, WHO, Like Crazy, and Set Me Free Pt.2, have already gained tons of attention on Spotify.

WHO's sustained presence is further emphasized on Spotify as well, as it recently surpassed 1.6 billion streams. Meanwhile, Like Crazy crossed the milestone of 1 billion streams in April 2024. It became the second Korean solo song to achieve this accolade behind BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN, which hit the 1 billion Spotify streams mark in 108 days.

During Jimin's time in the military, his track WHO won the K-Pop Song of the Year award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. He also received the award for Global Artist in Europe at the 32nd Hanteo Music Awards.

The Grammy nominee enlisted in the South Korean military on December 12, 2023, with fellow BTS member Jungkook. While completing basic training, he ranked first in his training class and received the Division Commander's Award for best trainee.

His outstanding performance led to an early promotion and recognition as a "Special Warrior", a title awarded to soldiers demonstrating exceptional physical and mental strength.

Amidst his ongoing military service and continued success in music, the singer has been continuously making donations to help society. On November 22, 2024, Jimin donated 100 million KRW (roughly $70,500) to the 'Dedication to the Nation, Love for Comrades Fund.' This fund is administered by the South Korean Army and the Chungnam Community Chest of Korea.

The fund helps soldiers and their families with living expenses, medical care, and scholarships for soldiers who have sacrificed for the nation. According to an article by AllKpop, dated November 23, 2024, with this contribution, Jimin became a member of the Honor Society. Honor Society recognizes individuals who donate 100 million KRW or more to charitable causes.

In May 2024, he donated another 100 million KRW to the Gyeongnam Office of Education. The donation was given to the Gyeongsangnam-do Future Education Foundation for scholarships for students from underprivileged families so that their health does not adversely affect their education.

Jimin is currently serving in the 5th Infantry Division's artillery brigade and is expected to complete his service on June 11, 2025.

