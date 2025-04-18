BTS' Jimin's silence in Lee Jin-ho's gambling scam reportedly saves comedian from additional charges

South Korean comedian Lee Jin-ho's admission to illegal online gambling and the subsequent financial deception of several celebrities, including BTS' Jimin, garnered significant public attention. On April 18, 2025, the comedian was prosecuted for borrowing billions from various celebrities. Notably, Jimin's decision not to pursue legal action seems to have protected Lee from additional criminal charges.

Lee Jin-ho, known for his role in JTBC's Knowing Bros, revealed in his admission made in October 2024 that he had struggled with a gambling addiction since 2020. He became involved in illegal online gambling and accrued substantial debt, borrowing money from several celebrities under false pretenses.

In 2022, Lee approached BTS member Jimin for a loan of 100 million KRW (approximately $70,502), claiming he was in urgent need and promising to repay it within a week. Lee drafted a promissory note confirming the loan, but he failed to follow through. The BTS idol reportedly extended the repayment period to ten years.

Xports News reported that Jimin did not file an official police report or press any charges, which ultimately shielded Lee Jin-ho from facing severe penalties.

Details explored as comedian Lee Jin-ho referred to prosecution over a gambling scam and borrowing from BTS' Jimin & others

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station announced on April 17, 2025, that Lee Jin-ho, 38, was sent to prosecution without detention following a six-month investigation into his alleged involvement in illegal online gambling activities. Authorities believe that Lee spent hundreds of millions of won on unauthorized gambling platforms, accumulating substantial debts.

To finance his gambling, Lee reportedly borrowed approximately 2.3 billion won (about $1.6 million) from various acquaintances, including fellow entertainers and private lenders. Among those he approached for loans were high-profile figures such as BTS member Jimin, comedian Lee Soo-geun, and singer Ha Sung-woon.

Lee Soo-geun became a victim of Lee Jin-ho's scams, as the latter used Soo-geun's name to collect loans from others, forcing Lee Soo-geun to pay off Lee Jin-ho's creditors. Lee Soo-geun received numerous calls and texts from people trying to collect what was owed to them, which affected him both financially and emotionally.

On October 22, 2024, Lee underwent a three-hour police interrogation concerning his illegal gambling activities. He publicly acknowledged his gambling activities through a post on his social media accounts. He revealed that his involvement with illegal online gambling began in 2020, leading to unmanageable debts. Expressing deep remorse, Lee stated:

"As a public figure, I deeply regret my poor decisions and the damage they've caused. No matter what, I intend to repay all outstanding debts."

BigHit Music, Jimin's agency, confirmed the financial loss, stating,

"It is true that Jimin suffered financial damage. A loan agreement was made, and the money was lent."

Despite the significant financial setback and BigHit Music's confirmation, the BTS idol did not file a formal complaint against Lee. Xports News reported that this lack of legal action may have spared Lee from additional fraud charges, as the intent to repay and the absence of formal accusations can influence prosecutorial decisions.

Some celebrities who fell victim to Lee Jin-ho's scams pressed legal charges, attempting to recover their money from Lee and collect his earnings through garnishment. Authorities are still investigating the extent of his gambling and the potential for fraud charges.

Following the public revelation of his gambling activities, Lee Jin-ho stepped down from all broadcast appearances and paused professional commitments. His agency, SM C&C, has not yet released an official statement regarding his future engagements.

