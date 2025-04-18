Comedian Lee Jin-ho prosecuted for illegal gambling after reportedly borrowing millions from celebs, including BTS’ Jimin

On April 17, 2025, South Korean media outlet JoongAng Ilbo reported that entertainer Lee Jin-ho has been formally charged for his role in unauthorized betting. Law enforcement in Seoul’s Gangnam district transferred his case to prosecutors after concluding an initial investigation.

Ad

"Lee Jin-ho was sent to the prosecution on the 15th on charges of gambling,” the Gangnam Police Station stated (via YTN Korea).

Officials are also reviewing the digital platform he is believed to have accessed for gambling. Meanwhile, no fraudulent charges have been filed against the comedian at this stage. Despite reports that Jin-ho secured large sums from various industry peers, including public figures, none of the individuals involved have provided formal complaints or testimonies.

Ad

Trending

Due to the lack of statements, the current charge pertains solely to illegal wagering. Following public attention, Jin-ho stepped back from all broadcast appearances and halted professional commitments.

Reports suggest Jin-ho took out more than 2 billion KRW through multiple personal loans. This includes a reported 100 million KRW from BTS member Jimin and roughly 1.3 billion KRW from a private lending firm.

Jimin's agency, BigHit Music, previously talked about this in October 2024, telling media outlet Newsen,

Ad

"As reported, it is true that there was financial damage, and all we did was write a promissory note and lend it out.”

Additional lenders are said to include fellow entertainers and contacts within the television field. As per Ten Asia in October 2024, the comedian allegedly tried to borrow money from the Knowing Bros cast, notably impacting Lee Soo-geun, who reportedly lost millions of KRW and had to repay debts Jin-ho took using his name.

Ad

Singer Young Tak also lent money to Jin-ho, who later cut off contact, leaving the former distressed.

During questioning, Jin-ho is said to have accepted most of the allegations and indicated a willingness to settle the debts he has accumulated. Authorities are continuing to trace the operations of the gambling website he reportedly frequented.

Comedian Lee Jin-ho confessed to illegal gambling in 2024, vowed to repay debt

Lee Jin-ho’s agency, SM C&C, was reportedly aware of his debt issues, as some creditors had contacted them directly. Furthermore, Jin-ho acknowledged his involvement in October last year through a message shared on Instagram, where he took accountability for his actions.

Ad

"In 2020, by chance, I accessed an illegal gambling site on the internet and started playing games, and in the end, I ended up with a debt that was difficult to handle,” Lee Jin-ho confessed.

Ad

Jin-ho said he stopped gambling after friends intervened, and the fear of losing his career hit him. He admitted to already receiving financial help from many people and said he was repaying the debts monthly. The 39-year-old further promised to clear the debts on his own, even if it takes a lifetime.

Apologizing to his fans and those who trusted and lent him money, he concluded:

"I promise that I will repay the remaining debts no matter what."

Ad

Lee Jin-ho’s activities are currently on hold as he awaits court proceedings. He debuted in 2005 with SBS’s Looking for a Laugh and rose to fame through his character of "Woong’s Father" and appearing on Comedy Big League. Following the controversy, he stepped down from all shows, including JTBC’s Knowing Bros.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More