"We became close while working out"—Bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho talks about close friendship with BTS' Taehyung ahead of Knowing Bros appearance

On April 12, 2025, MBC Entertainment reported that professional bodybuilder Ma Sun-ho will appear on JTBC’s variety show Knowing Brothers. He will share a story about his friendship with BTS Taehyung. Ahead of the episode, Ma Sun-ho said that he became close with the BTS singer while they were working out together. He casually mentioned calling him by his real name, “Taehyung.”
He also noted that when he posted a gym photo with Taehyung on Instagram last year, his follower count shot up by 50,000. He described how their bond formed naturally over their shared love for fitness. As translated by an X account, @KTH_Facts, he said:
"I call V by their real names, 'Taehyung.' We became close while working out, and when I uploaded a picture we took together on SNS, my followers increased by 50,000”
This isn't the first time the friendship made headlines. On September 25, 2024, Ma Sun-ho posted a workout selfie with Taehyung and actor Kim Min-jae. It was from the time when the idol was on his military break. The photo quickly caught fans’ attention because it featured Taehyung’s noticeably more muscular physique compared to before.
More about Ma Sun-ho, BTS’ Taehyung, and the upcoming episode
Ma Sun-ho is a famous bodybuilder and entertainer known for his appearances on Physical: 100, Running Man, and The Zone: You Must Survive. As a former Republic of Korea Marine Corps member, he has won numerous titles. This includes first place at the ICN Korea Grand Prix and the INBA Korea Asian Championship. His gym post with Taehyung and Kim Min-jae during their military leave became one of his most viral moments.
In October 2024, the topic was also discussed during a segment on Kim Jong-kook’s YouTube channel. Ma Sun-ho shared how Taehyung’s warm personality made it easy for people to talk to him informally despite his superstar status. Kim Jong-kook praised Taehyung and described the BTS member as down-to-earth
The upcoming Knowing Bros episode will also feature stories from singer Kwon Eun-bi, comedian Lee Seung-yoon, and athlete Kim Min-ji. Each will bring fun anecdotes, physical challenges, and plenty of laughs to the set. In the Knowing Bros episode, Ma Sun-ho will show off his muscle skills and share more behind-the-scenes stories about his career and celebrity friendships.
Meanwhile, Taehyung is currently serving in the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit of the military. He was enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.
BTS is now nearing a full reunion as a group. The remaining members, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are set to complete their military service by June 2025. With Jin and j-hope already discharged, fans are eagerly counting down the days until all seven are back together, ready to embark on a new chapter.