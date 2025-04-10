  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Girls' Generation' Tiffany reveals BTS' Kim Taehyung is like her brother on Boogle Boogle show 

Girls' Generation' Tiffany reveals BTS' Kim Taehyung is like her brother on Boogle Boogle show 

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 10, 2025 21:12 GMT
Girls Generation
BTS's V attended actress Jeong Sun Ah's musical Chicago in September 2024. (Image via @tiffanyyoungofficial/Instagram and @thv/Instagram)

On April 10, Girls' Generation's Tiffany revealed that BTS's Kim Taehyung was like her brother on the beauty channel Boogle Boogle show with the musical theatre actress Jeong Seon-ah. The SNSD member mentioned there were many guests, including V, who watched Jeong Sun Ah's Chicago musical. They referred to him as 'World Star' who arrived at the show. Tiffany wondered how that happened.

Ad

In response, Jeong Seon-ah said she was informed that V bought tickets to come to the show and arrived with Park Hyo-shin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jeong Seon-ah revealed that she mistook V for Rain. A BTS V's fan account on X provided context for this misunderstanding and explained that South Korean singer-songwriter Rain is also known as "Bi", which is similar to Taehyung's stage name V.

Tiffany replied that this could have happened because there is a generational gap between Jeong Seon-ah and Kim Taehyung. She further clarified her statement by mentioning that V was like her younger brother and added:

Ad
"No, it's the same for me. When I hear V, I think RAIN is coming. So when they said V is coming, he's like a little brother to me."

Girls' Generation's Tiffany and Jeong Seon-ah talked about visuals of BTS's Kim Taehyung

Jeong Seon-ah disclosed that Park Hyo-shin and BTS' Kim Taehyung came to watch Chicago Musical. She could not recognize him because he was wearing a mask. She then added that she was blinded by his handsome visuals. She said:

Ad
"They came in briefly during the break, I didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask. But when he took off the mask I still didn't recognize him. He was so handsome that I didn't recognize him. And the second act of the performance started."
Ad

Subsequently, Girls' Generation's Tiffany mentioned that since Kim Taehyung was used to group activities, he probably enjoyed watching Chicago musical. She concluded her statement:

"Since he has a lot of group activities, he probably enjoyed watching "Chicago" and since he is used to performing on stage with the harmony of a group of musicians in team activities."

Previously, Jeong Sun-ah posted a selfie with Taehyung on her personal Instagram in September 2024 and captioned “I think I’ll become an ARMY now”.

Ad
Ad

In recent news, V released the jazz track Winter Ahead in collaboration with South Korean musician Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. The song was accompanied by two music videos shared on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. He further unveiled another song, White Christmas, in collaboration with the late Bing Crosby, on December 6, 2024.

Currently, V is serving in the South Korean military. He enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

About the author
Kirti Tiwari

Kirti Tiwari

Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.

Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.

Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.

Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Niharika Dabral
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications