Girls' Generation' Tiffany reveals BTS' Kim Taehyung is like her brother on Boogle Boogle show 

On April 10, Girls' Generation's Tiffany revealed that BTS's Kim Taehyung was like her brother on the beauty channel Boogle Boogle show with the musical theatre actress Jeong Seon-ah. The SNSD member mentioned there were many guests, including V, who watched Jeong Sun Ah's Chicago musical. They referred to him as 'World Star' who arrived at the show. Tiffany wondered how that happened.

In response, Jeong Seon-ah said she was informed that V bought tickets to come to the show and arrived with Park Hyo-shin.

Jeong Seon-ah revealed that she mistook V for Rain. A BTS V's fan account on X provided context for this misunderstanding and explained that South Korean singer-songwriter Rain is also known as "Bi", which is similar to Taehyung's stage name V.

Tiffany replied that this could have happened because there is a generational gap between Jeong Seon-ah and Kim Taehyung. She further clarified her statement by mentioning that V was like her younger brother and added:

"No, it's the same for me. When I hear V, I think RAIN is coming. So when they said V is coming, he's like a little brother to me."

Girls' Generation's Tiffany and Jeong Seon-ah talked about visuals of BTS's Kim Taehyung

Jeong Seon-ah disclosed that Park Hyo-shin and BTS' Kim Taehyung came to watch Chicago Musical. She could not recognize him because he was wearing a mask. She then added that she was blinded by his handsome visuals. She said:

"They came in briefly during the break, I didn't recognize him because he was wearing a mask. But when he took off the mask I still didn't recognize him. He was so handsome that I didn't recognize him. And the second act of the performance started."

Subsequently, Girls' Generation's Tiffany mentioned that since Kim Taehyung was used to group activities, he probably enjoyed watching Chicago musical. She concluded her statement:

"Since he has a lot of group activities, he probably enjoyed watching "Chicago" and since he is used to performing on stage with the harmony of a group of musicians in team activities."

Previously, Jeong Sun-ah posted a selfie with Taehyung on her personal Instagram in September 2024 and captioned “I think I’ll become an ARMY now”.

In recent news, V released the jazz track Winter Ahead in collaboration with South Korean musician Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. The song was accompanied by two music videos shared on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. He further unveiled another song, White Christmas, in collaboration with the late Bing Crosby, on December 6, 2024.

Currently, V is serving in the South Korean military. He enlisted in December 2023 and is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

