"V the only one main character"- Fans proud as Media highlights the dominance of BTS' Kim Taehyung on Google, Wiki, Instagram & other platforms

On August 8, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Donga highlighted BTS' Kim Taehyung's strong presence on several platforms. These included Google, Wiki, Instagram, and others. The publication's latest input left the fandom proud of his achievements.

According to the outlet, V was the most searched K-pop star from January to March 2025, as per the data released by Google Trends. He topped the search rankings in 71 countries out of 79, including major regions like the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Although the artist did not engage in many activities due to military enlistment, he still grabbed fourth place in the world's male pop star searches. Subsequently, he secured seventh place on the 'World's Most Searched Male Pop Stars of 2024' on Wikipedia. Among soloists, he grabbed the first position in the mentioned survey. His English-language Wikipedia page generated 20 million views.

In addition, he recorded the feat of reaching over 66 million followers on Instagram within less than one year and six months. This became the fastest feat achieved by a K-pop soloist in the world. The media wrote, as translated by X user @111taekim111:

"The main character in the search bar was always V. V is a person who gets the most 'curiosity' right now. Off stage, behind the camera, even when he's wearing his military uniform. Even at this very moment, someone is taking out their phone and searching for 'V.' Why? Because it's V."

As the Korean media continued to highlight and emphasize the popularity of BTS' Kim Taehyung even though he was enlisted for mandatory military service, the fandom shared multiple snippets. They praised his impact, and an X user tweeted:

"V the only one main character."

Expand Tweet

The fandom described Kim Taehyung as a "space-class influencer" and "emperor of K-pop." Several also claimed that his popularity and influence remained unaffected by criticism.

"He is a space class influencer beyond the atmosphere of SNS,"- a fan reacted.

"So after all this nasty fights on stan Twitter, the real world and real searches still has our baby shining like the star that he is? Yeah, it’s why the antis drag him daily, they keep praying he’ll just go down. Keep trying antis, that man is in a league of his own,"- a fan shared.

"Nothing new, this is Tae the emperor of K-pop,"- a fan mentioned.

The internet users added that BTS' Kim Taehyung had his own impact, achievements, and success. Some referred to him using titles such as "the face of K-pop," "the idol of idols," and "a Korean national treasure."

"I love the fact that taehyung is known as taehyung. Not some other artists copy or version. He has his own big impact, his own achievements , his own success bc he is kim TAEHYUNG,"- a user reacted.

"enough of tunas for me anyway,He is the main character,the clout,the face of kpop,idol of idols,Korean national treasure,captain Korea,visual center of kpop,baritone voice of kpop,THEE KIM TAEHYUNG YALL,"- a user shared.

"Taehyung will always be a main character and people gravitate towards him for good reason, His music is addictive and calm the heart and mind, his personality is so adorable and endearing that you can't resist and his visuals and style are an undeniable feast for the eyes,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's recent activities

On February 23, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung announced via Instagram that he had been promoted to Sergeant in the military. He also shared several pictures celebrating the latest milestone. The male artist captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival. It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of myself in warm spring and get ready for it."

The K-pop idol has previously released Winter Ahead in collaboration with the South Korean singer Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. The track was released through BigHit Music and was accompanied by two music videos.

The song was written by a team of songwriters, including Kim Taehyung, Park Hyo-shin, Jesse Harris, Hyesung, and Waizmin. Additionally, he released a rendition of White Christmas on December 6, 2024, a remake of the 1942 classic originally sung by Bing Crosby.

Kim Taehyung is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

