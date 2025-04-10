On April 9, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung's collaborative track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin bagged Best Solo & Featuring at the K-Star Chart 2025 Season 1 held on Idolchamp. The first installment was held between March 28 and April 9, 2025. The track garnered over 44.12% of votes and won the first place.

For those unversed, the K-pop idol, professionally known as V, released the jazz track, Winter Ahead through BigHit Music on November 29, 2025. It was accompanied by two music videos shared on the official YouTube channel of HYBE LABELS.

Subsequently, Kim Taehyung's latest milestone of winning the Best Solo & Featuring honor circulated on social media. The fandom took to X and shared multiple congratulatory messages.

"Biggest Vocalist in K-pop for a reason!" one fan commented.

The fandom mentioned how Winter Ahead was not just a track, but a feeling, applauding the singer for his achievement.

"winter ahead is not just a song, it's a feeling, a heartbeat, a taste, deserves all the awards there are and will be🩷," a fan reacted.

"congrats for this duo magnífic!🥳" a netizen shared.

"congratulations our winter bear #KimTaehyung 🥳🥳," another fan commented.

Netizens mentioned BTS' Kim Taehyung's Winter Ahead deserved the due recognition.

"Thank you to all the fans who continously vote for Taehyung!" a user reacted.

"That beautiful song #WinterAhead is so so good , it deserves all kind of awards and recognition," another user shared.

"This marks Winter Ahead’s first win, adding another trophy to Taehyung’s incredible 2025 achievements!" a fan mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung was promoted to the rank of Sergeant

On February 23, 2025, BTS' V took to the social media platform where he announced that he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant. The artist captioned the post:

"I came to report Sergeant Kim's survival.! It's D-107. The scary winter is over and I'll take care of yourself in the warm spring and get ready for it!"

The artist also released a rendition of the 1942 hit track White Christmas in collaboration with the late artist Bing Crosby. He released the song on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records.

BTS' Kim Taehyung enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. After undergoing five weeks of military training, he was admitted to the Army General Administration School for three weeks of additional training.

Subsequently, he was deployed to the 2nd Corps' Ssangyong Unit under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps on February 8, 2024.

He is expected to be discharged from duty in June 2025.

