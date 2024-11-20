Netflix confirms production of 'Physical: 100' season 3, expanding to the Asian stage: Everything we know so far

On November 20, 2024, Netflix officially announced the production of season 3 of its popular extreme survival game show Physical: 100. After the success of its first two seasons, the show will expand to the Asian stage, raising anticipation for what promises to be an even more intense competition.

On November 20, the global streaming platform shared an image of a sculpture torso statue, accompanied by the caption:

"The quest for the perfect physique is expanding. Physical: 100 Season 3 returns with contestants from across Asia, in an epic region-wide showdown. Only on Netflix. # Physical100 # Physical100Season3 # 피지립 100 # 100E3 # Netflix"

Physical: 100 has made history as the first Korean entertainment show to top the Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English TV Program category. With season 3 on the horizon, the stakes are higher than ever as per Netflix.

Physical: 100 season 3 to expand to Asia, promising even more intense competition

Physical: 100 is a South Korean reality survival show that has taken the world by storm. The show features 100 contestants who compete in extreme physical challenges to determine the person with the most perfect physique.

The competition follows a tournament-style format. After each challenge, contestants are eliminated. Each contestant has a plaster torso cast on set, and when eliminated, they must destroy the cast with a sledgehammer. Only one will remain to claim the prize of ₩300 million (≈ US$240,000).

Additionally, Physical: 100 has often been compared to Squid Game. Both shows feature large-scale competition and elimination. They also share elaborate challenges and sets, with both originating in South Korea.

The program, created by MBC producer Jang Ho-gi, originally aired its first season from January 24 to February 21, 2023, and its second season from March 19 to April 2, 2024. Its premise was centered around finding the ideal human physique based on performance.

The show quickly gained global recognition, making history as the first Korean entertainment series to reach number one on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows list. It became a hit in 82 countries and accumulated 192.63 million hours of viewing time over just six weeks.

Season 2 continued the success, entering the Top 10 in 87 countries. It retained the number one spot in the same category for two consecutive years as per Netflix's report.

The upcoming third season promises to take things even further by expanding the competition across Asia as announced by Netflix. With this new season, contestants from various Asian countries will join the competition, making it a regional showdown. This move significantly raises the stakes, as the best physical athletes from across Asia will be fighting for the title.

Season 3 is expected to feature even more intense competition reported by Korean media outlet imBC Entertainment. The show has already teased the idea of a more expansive world and larger scale, with more extreme quests that challenge human limits.

The participants will come from diverse backgrounds, regardless of age, gender, or occupation, ensuring that the competition remains unpredictable and exciting as stated by Netflix.

Though the release date is yet to be disclosed, fans are eagerly awaiting the new season, expecting a fierce battle for the perfect physique. The challenges are reported to push contestants to their limits, offering viewers a chance to witness unprecedented levels of physical strength and endurance.

