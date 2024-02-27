From Golden Child’s Jangjun to Single’s Inferno’s Kang So-yeon: Get to know all the contestants of Netflix’s Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground 

Netflix survival show Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground dropped its highly anticipated cast lineup with National athletes, celebrities, bodybuilders, and more. The cast members have been divided into five groups: The Warriors, National Athletes, IT Body, Superstar Athletes, and Athletic Celebrities, creating much curiosity among potential viewers.

On February 26, the OTT platform revealed its final batch of cast members of Physical: 100 season 2 with celebrities like K-pop idol Jangjun, aka Lee Jang-jun from Golden Child, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo star Lee Jae-yoon, Singles Inferno season one fame Kang So-yeon and many more.

The director of Physical: 100, Jang Ho-gi, confirmed a notable thirty percent rise in the percentage of previous and current national representatives who will compete in the second season.

Netflix’s Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground cast lineup: All hundred participants

In Physical: 100, a total of hundred contestants compete to win the title of best physical shape. With its second season coming around find the full list of participants below.

Physical: 100 season 2: Group 1 The Warriors

Kim Dong-hyun - Martial Artist

Hong Beom-seok - Former Firefighter

Sim Yu-ri - MMA Fighter

Kang Cheong-myeong - Korean Coast Guard Officer

Lim Soo-jin - Bodybuilder

Ku Sung-hoe - Reserve Sergeant First Class

Ko Jong-hyun - Special Operations Unit Officer

Gibson, United States Army Officer

Park Woo-jin - Korean Coast Guard Officer

Seol Young-ho - MMA Fighter

Jo Sung-bin - MMA Fighter

Han Young-jin - Police Fighter

Hunter Lee - FBI Diplomat

Hwang Mun-kyeong - Firefighter and Paramedic

Jang Sung-yeop - Bodybuilder

Lee Hyun-woo - Bodybuilder

Kang Eun-hee - Bodybuilder

Kim Nam-wook - Bodybuilder

Kim Min-su - Bodybuilder

Physical: 100 season 2: Group 2 National Athletes

Jung Ji-hyun - National Wrestler

Jung You-in - National Swimmer

Shin Soo-ji - National Rhythmic Athlete

Lee Won-hee - National Judo Athlete

Park Seung-hee - National Short-Track Speed Skater

Mo Tae-bum - National Speed Skater

Andre Jin - National Rugby Team Athlete

Kim Do-hyeon - National Boxer

Kim Dong-hyun - National Bobsledder

Kim Jee-hyuk - National Rowing Team Athlete

Kim Hyeong-ku - National Boxer

Kim Hye-bin - National Wushu Sanda Team Athlete

Kang Min-su - National Sport Climber

Park Da-sol - National Judo Athlete

Park Yeon-su - National Powerlifter

Park Hee-jun - National Karate Athlete

Seo Young-woo - National Bobsledder

Kang Young-seo - National Alpine Skier

Eom Dae-hyun - National Parkour Athlete

Lee Ye-joo - National Kurash Athlete

Lee Jang-kun - National Kabaddi Team Athlete

Chang Young-heung - National Rugby Team Athlete

Lee Hyun-jeong - Physical Education Teacher

Jo Ha-rang - National Handball Team Player

Joo Min-kyung - National Arm Wrestler

Choi Won-jae - National Cheerleading Team Athlete

Heo Kyung-hee - National Rugby Team Athlete

Physical: 100 season 2: Group 3 IT Body

Hwang Choong-won - Heavy Equipment Operator

Lee Hyun-jin - Actor

Ko Hyo-joo - Skateboarder

Hong Da-eun - Arborist

Power Who YAMI - Cosplayer

Kim Ki-hyuk - Announcer

Kim Amugae - YouTuber

Ahn Sung-hwan - Food Service Company CEO

Sim Sung-eon - Nurse

Son Yeong-seok - Office Worker

Wi Sung-oh - Trainer

Yoon Han-jin - College Student (Special PhysEd)

Jang Yoon-sung - Food Service Company CEO

Jeon Hee-jeong - Stunt Performer

Jo Han - College Student (Sports & Leisure)

Ju Sung-min - Doctor of Korean Medicine

Juyang - Apparel Company CEO

Kim Hee-hyun - Ballerino

Kim Bong-yun - Carpenter

Kang Ki-jun - Jige Porter

Physical:100 season 2: Group 4 Superstar Athletes

Park Ha-yan - Handball Player

Chong Te-se - Soccer Player

Kim Ji-eun - Track and Field Athlete

Hwang Chan-seok - Ssireum Athlete

Kim Dam-bi - Weightlifter

Go Min-jung - Professional Crossfitter

Kim Yeong-chan - Taekkyon Athlete

Ryu Si-hyun - Street Lifting Athlete

Amber Yang - Professional Crossfitter

Lee Jun-ha - American Football Player

Im Su-jeong - Ssireum Athlete

Kim Min-ho - Professional Wrestler

Jang Jun-hyuk - Wrestler

Choi Soo-in - Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete

Hong Hyeon-ju - Long Drive Golfer

Ha Moo-kyung - Handball Player

Physical:100 season 2: Group 5 Athletic Celebrities

Lee Jae-yoon - Actor

Kang So-yeon - Singles Inferno season one participant

Amotti - Crossfitter

Knucks - Dancer

Kwon Ga-young - Fitness Model

Lee Jang-jun - Singer (Golden Child)

Park Kwang-jae - Actor

Lee Kyu-ho - Actor

GPT - YouTuber

Noh Sung-yul - Martial Arts TikToker

Lee Ho-yeon - Model

Justin Harvey - Actor

Jeon Jong-hyuk - Singer

Jung Dae-jin - Sports Model

Kang Seung-min - YouTuber

Kim Woo-joo - Fashion Model

Emmaneul - Fitness Model

No Seung-hyuk - Dance Artist

Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground is slated to air on Tuesday, March 19 on Netflix.