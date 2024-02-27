From Golden Child’s Jangjun to Single’s Inferno’s Kang So-yeon: Get to know all the contestants of Netflix’s Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground 

Netflix survival show Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground dropped its highly anticipated cast lineup with National athletes, celebrities, bodybuilders, and more. The cast members have been divided into five groups: The Warriors, National Athletes, IT Body, Superstar Athletes, and Athletic Celebrities, creating much curiosity among potential viewers.
On February 26, the OTT platform revealed its final batch of cast members of Physical: 100 season 2 with celebrities like K-pop idol Jangjun, aka Lee Jang-jun from Golden Child, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo star Lee Jae-yoon, Singles Inferno season one fame Kang So-yeon and many more.
The director of Physical: 100, Jang Ho-gi, confirmed a notable thirty percent rise in the percentage of previous and current national representatives who will compete in the second season.
Netflix’s Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground cast lineup: All hundred participants
In Physical: 100, a total of hundred contestants compete to win the title of best physical shape. With its second season coming around find the full list of participants below.
Physical: 100 season 2: Group 1 The Warriors
- Kim Dong-hyun - Martial Artist
- Hong Beom-seok - Former Firefighter
- Sim Yu-ri - MMA Fighter
- Kang Cheong-myeong - Korean Coast Guard Officer
- Lim Soo-jin - Bodybuilder
- Ku Sung-hoe - Reserve Sergeant First Class
- Ko Jong-hyun - Special Operations Unit Officer
- Gibson, United States Army Officer
- Park Woo-jin - Korean Coast Guard Officer
- Seol Young-ho - MMA Fighter
- Jo Sung-bin - MMA Fighter
- Han Young-jin - Police Fighter
- Hunter Lee - FBI Diplomat
- Hwang Mun-kyeong - Firefighter and Paramedic
- Jang Sung-yeop - Bodybuilder
- Lee Hyun-woo - Bodybuilder
- Kang Eun-hee - Bodybuilder
- Kim Nam-wook - Bodybuilder
- Kim Min-su - Bodybuilder
Physical: 100 season 2: Group 2 National Athletes
- Jung Ji-hyun - National Wrestler
- Jung You-in - National Swimmer
- Shin Soo-ji - National Rhythmic Athlete
- Lee Won-hee - National Judo Athlete
- Park Seung-hee - National Short-Track Speed Skater
- Mo Tae-bum - National Speed Skater
- Andre Jin - National Rugby Team Athlete
- Kim Do-hyeon - National Boxer
- Kim Dong-hyun - National Bobsledder
- Kim Jee-hyuk - National Rowing Team Athlete
- Kim Hyeong-ku - National Boxer
- Kim Hye-bin - National Wushu Sanda Team Athlete
- Kang Min-su - National Sport Climber
- Park Da-sol - National Judo Athlete
- Park Yeon-su - National Powerlifter
- Park Hee-jun - National Karate Athlete
- Seo Young-woo - National Bobsledder
- Kang Young-seo - National Alpine Skier
- Eom Dae-hyun - National Parkour Athlete
- Lee Ye-joo - National Kurash Athlete
- Lee Jang-kun - National Kabaddi Team Athlete
- Chang Young-heung - National Rugby Team Athlete
- Lee Hyun-jeong - Physical Education Teacher
- Jo Ha-rang - National Handball Team Player
- Joo Min-kyung - National Arm Wrestler
- Choi Won-jae - National Cheerleading Team Athlete
- Heo Kyung-hee - National Rugby Team Athlete
Physical: 100 season 2: Group 3 IT Body
- Hwang Choong-won - Heavy Equipment Operator
- Lee Hyun-jin - Actor
- Ko Hyo-joo - Skateboarder
- Hong Da-eun - Arborist
- Power Who YAMI - Cosplayer
- Kim Ki-hyuk - Announcer
- Kim Amugae - YouTuber
- Ahn Sung-hwan - Food Service Company CEO
- Sim Sung-eon - Nurse
- Son Yeong-seok - Office Worker
- Wi Sung-oh - Trainer
- Yoon Han-jin - College Student (Special PhysEd)
- Jang Yoon-sung - Food Service Company CEO
- Jeon Hee-jeong - Stunt Performer
- Jo Han - College Student (Sports & Leisure)
- Ju Sung-min - Doctor of Korean Medicine
- Juyang - Apparel Company CEO
- Kim Hee-hyun - Ballerino
- Kim Bong-yun - Carpenter
- Kang Ki-jun - Jige Porter
Physical:100 season 2: Group 4 Superstar Athletes
- Park Ha-yan - Handball Player
- Chong Te-se - Soccer Player
- Kim Ji-eun - Track and Field Athlete
- Hwang Chan-seok - Ssireum Athlete
- Kim Dam-bi - Weightlifter
- Go Min-jung - Professional Crossfitter
- Kim Yeong-chan - Taekkyon Athlete
- Ryu Si-hyun - Street Lifting Athlete
- Amber Yang - Professional Crossfitter
- Lee Jun-ha - American Football Player
- Im Su-jeong - Ssireum Athlete
- Kim Min-ho - Professional Wrestler
- Jang Jun-hyuk - Wrestler
- Choi Soo-in - Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu Athlete
- Hong Hyeon-ju - Long Drive Golfer
- Ha Moo-kyung - Handball Player
Physical:100 season 2: Group 5 Athletic Celebrities
- Lee Jae-yoon - Actor
- Kang So-yeon - Singles Inferno season one participant
- Amotti - Crossfitter
- Knucks - Dancer
- Kwon Ga-young - Fitness Model
- Lee Jang-jun - Singer (Golden Child)
- Park Kwang-jae - Actor
- Lee Kyu-ho - Actor
- GPT - YouTuber
- Noh Sung-yul - Martial Arts TikToker
- Lee Ho-yeon - Model
- Justin Harvey - Actor
- Jeon Jong-hyuk - Singer
- Jung Dae-jin - Sports Model
- Kang Seung-min - YouTuber
- Kim Woo-joo - Fashion Model
- Emmaneul - Fitness Model
- No Seung-hyuk - Dance Artist
Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground is slated to air on Tuesday, March 19 on Netflix.