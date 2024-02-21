Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground: Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know

Netflix reality show Physical: 100 is all set to return with an exciting season 2 - Underground in March following the massive success of its pilot season. On February 21, Netflix K-Content confirmed the release date of the upcoming season through its social media, unveiling the poster.

Physical: 100 is a robust survival entertainment show that showcases the physical skills of hundreds of individuals going above and beyond, striving to get the top position for having the best body perfection. The show will feature some of the strongest athletes, martial arts players, FBI diplomats, police officers, actors, singers, and more.

The first season was lauded by fans and viewers, reaching the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Global TOP 10 TV Shows (Non-English) category in over 82 countries. Within six weeks of its release, the show surpassed 192.63 million viewing hours on Netflix.

Netflix show Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground: Release date, plot, cast and more

Release Date

The first episode of Physical: 100 season 2 - Underground will be aired on the OTT platform Netflix on Tuesday, March 19.

Plot

The previous season drew inspiration from ancient Greece, while the upcoming one gets more intensive in the underground. This season is expected to bring forward the best sides of the participants, where they push their limits to test their skills in the underground mines. As hinted by director Jang Ho-gi, the contestants will go through more complex challenges in the rigorous environment.

The proportion of former and currently active national representatives who appear as contestants is said to have increased by an impressive 30 percent in the second season.

Producer Jang Ho-gi, who helmed season one of Physical: 100, teased the content of the upcoming season. According to MHN Sports, he revealed the production team has been working on this show for over a year and asked the viewers to look forward to the next season, saying,

“If season 1 was based on ancient Greece, season 2 is based on the underworld, especially underground mines.”

He also highlighted the increased competition among the contestants this season and added,

“I think it would be good if you look forward to the more powerful quests and twists that we have been preparing for over a year.”

Cast

This poster in the latest social media of Netflix K-Content revealed some cast members, including the first-ever Korean athlete to enter UFC and the only Korean with the maximum winning streak, Kim Dong-hyun. South Korean national judo player Lee Won-hee and national wrestling gold medalist Ji-hyun Jeong will also be a part of the cast.

About the cast, Jang Ho-gi said,

“All of the participants are in the top positions in their respective fields, but in the underworld, they are rank leaders."

Season 1 of Physical: 100

Ancient Greek culture deeply inspired the first season with many challenges using similar tactics and rules to increase the difficulty of the competition. Previously, the snowboard and CrossFit athlete Won Jin-young beat 99 participants in the show, grabbing 300 million Korean Won (approximately 230,000 USD) as the cash prize.

