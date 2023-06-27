Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023, Korea vs Japan: Preview, Prediction, Probable 7s and Streaming Details

Korea will be up against Japan in the sixth match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023. Busan in the Republic of Korea will play this exciting game on Wednesday, June 28.

The home team failed to impress in their opening fixture, suffering a humiliating 76-13 loss against defending champions India. They will be looking to turn things around in the next game as they currently stand fifth in the points table with a points difference of -63.

Japan, on the other hand, started their campaign on a high, securing a dominating 85-11 victory over Hong Kong in their opening fixture. With this comprehensive victory, they have moved to second place in the points table with two points and a point difference of +74.

Korea vs Japan Match Details

Match: Korea vs Japan, Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

Date & Time: June 28, 2023, at 7.30 am IST

Venue: Busan, Republic of Korea

Korea vs Japan Probable Playing 7

Korea

Lee Won Hee, Kyung Ha Yeon, Kim Dong Woo, Kim Seong Ju, Byun Min Soo, Jung Eyun Chan, and Jyung Min Hyeok.

Japan

Masayuki Shimokawa, Kazuhiro Takano, Yuten Kawate, Hiroki Nishiyama, Tetsuro Abe, Mikito Endo, and Masaki Hatakeyama.

Korea vs Japan Match Prediction

Korea did not have an ideal start to the tournament as they got thrashed by India in the opening game, while Japan had a winning start to the tournament against Hong Kong.

However, the hosts are expected to make a strong comeback in the next game and defeating them will not be a walk in the park for the Japanese team.

Prediction: Korea to win the match.

Korea vs Japan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: 11th Asian Men's Kabaddi Championship YouTube Channel

Read More: Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Preview, format, schedule and where to watch

Poll : Who will win the match? Japan Korea 0 votes