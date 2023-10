Pro Kabaddi 2023 Schedule: Complete list of matches for PKL Season 10

After a riveting auction hosted earlier this month, Mashal Sports - the organising committee of Pro Kabaddi League has announced the schedule for the tenth edition of the marquee tournament.

PKL will return to its original twelve-city caravan format this year and fans from across the country will have the opportunity to cheer for their favourite superstars from the stadium.

Despite nearly a month-long postponement of the auction, the season will commence on the originally-announced date (December 2). The first leg will be at Ahmedabad, with Sultan Fazel Atrachali's Gujarat Giants taking on Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat's Telugu Titans in the curtain-raiser.

On the release of the schedule, Anupam Goswami - Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports - expressed his delight and explained how the organising committee had planned it.

“Mashal Sports is delighted to release the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 Match Schedule. As in the previous Seasons, this schedule is the result of multiple considerations and meticulous planning about PKL fan behaviour and sentiments as well as the sustenance of high-quality and relevant competition all through the landmark tenth Season of our League," Goswami said during the schedule announcement.

While the schedule for the league stages has been announced, the playoffs schedule is yet to be released. Unlike the previous edition, Pro Kabaddi has done away with 'Triple Panga' days, where three matches were held on the same day. This edition will, instead, have a few occassions where only a single match is played, along with rest days between venues as well.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Schedule for Season 10

Game 1 Start Time: 8 pm Game 2 Start Time: 9 pm City Date Day of the week Team A Team B Team A Team B AHMEDABAD (Arena by Transstadia) 02/12/2023 Saturday Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans U Mumba vs U.P. Yoddhas 03/12/2023 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls 04/12/2023 Monday Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors 05/12/2023 Tuesday Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Single Header 06/12/2023 Wednesday Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers 07/12/2023 Thursday Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates BENGALURU (Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium) 08/12/2023 Friday Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba 09/12/2023 Saturday Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers U.P. Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans 10/12/2023 Sunday Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Haryana Steelers 11/12/2023 Monday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Bengaluru Bulls vs U.P. Yoddhas 12/12/2023 Tuesday Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Single Header 13/12/2023 Wednesday Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Bengaluru Bulls vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 14/12/2023 Thursday Rest Day PUNE (Balewadi Sports Complex) 15/12/2023 Friday Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers U Mumba vs Patna Pirates 16/12/2023 Saturday Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 17/12/2023 Sunday Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas 18/12/2023 Monday Bengal Warriors vs U.P. Yoddhas Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 19/12/2023 Tuesday Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Single Header 20/12/2023 Wednesday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U.P. Yoddhas Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls 21/12/2023 Thursday Rest Day CHENNAI (SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium) 22/12/2023 Friday Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans 23/12/2023 Saturday Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Gujarat Giants vs U.P. Yoddhas 24/12/2023 Sunday U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans 25/12/2023 Monday Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers 26/12/2023 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Single Header 27/12/2023 Wednesday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants 28/12/2023 Thursday Rest Day NOIDA (Noida Indoor Stadium) 29/12/2023 Friday Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls 30/12/2023 Saturday Telugu Titans vs U Mumba U.P. Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 31/12/2023 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls 01/01/2024 Monday Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan U.P. Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates 02/01/2024 Tuesday Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Single Header 03/01/2024 Wednesday Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers U.P. Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan 04/01/2024 Thursday Rest Day MUMBAI (Dome by NSCI) 05/01/2024 Friday Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi K.C. U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls 06/01/2024 Saturday U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants 07/01/2024 Sunday Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers 08/01/2024 Monday Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. 09/01/2024 Tuesday Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Single Header 10/01/2024 Wednesday U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 11/01/2024 Thursday Rest Day JAIPUR (SMS Indoor Stadium) 12/01/2024 Friday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants 13/01/2024 Saturday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriors 14/01/2024 Sunday Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates 15/01/2024 Monday Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba 16/01/2024 Tuesday Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Single Header 17/01/2024 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Gujarat Giants Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers 18/01/2024 Thursday Rest Day HYDERABAD (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) 19/01/2024 Friday Patna Pirates vs U.P. Yoddhas Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls 20/01/2024 Saturday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U Mumba Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddhas 21/01/2024 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas 22/01/2024 Monday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers 23/01/2024 Tuesday U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Single Header 24/01/2024 Wednesday Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi K.C. Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas 25/01/2024 Thursday Rest Day PATNA (Patliputra Indoor Stadium) 26/01/2024 Friday Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants 27/01/2024 Saturday Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. vs U.P. Yoddhas 28/01/2024 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls 29/01/2024 Monday Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants 30/01/2024 Tuesday Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Single Header 31/01/2024 Wednesday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls 01/02/2024 Thursday Rest Day DELHI (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) 02/02/2024 Friday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengal Warriors Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers 03/02/2024 Saturday U.P. Yoddhas vs U Mumba Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans 04/02/2024 Sunday Gujarat Giants vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba 05/02/2024 Monday Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan 06/02/2024 Tuesday Tamil Thalaivas vs U.P. Yoddhas Single Header 07/02/2024 Wednesday Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 08/02/2024 Thursday Rest Day KOLKATA (Netaji Indoor Stadium) 09/02/2024 Friday Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddhas 10/02/2024 Saturday Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans 11/02/2024 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants 12/02/2024 Monday U.P. Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba 13/02/2024 Tuesday Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Single Header 14/02/2024 Wednesday Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan 15/02/2024 Thursday Rest Day PANCHKULA (Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium) 16/02/2024 Friday Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers 17/02/2024 Saturday Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba U.P. Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants 18/02/2024 Sunday Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Bengaluru Bulls 19/02/2024 Monday Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan 20/02/2024 Tuesday U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Single Header 21/02/2024 Wednesday Puneri Paltan vs U.P. Yoddhas Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls 22/02/2024 Thursday Rest Day

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Auction Recap

The PKL Auction saw some records broken, with Pawan Sehrawat breaking his own record for the most expensive player in PKL history, garnering a INR 2.605 bid from the Telugu Titans.

Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui was the second-most expensive player, with Puneri Paltan bidding INR 2.35 Crores to acquire his services.