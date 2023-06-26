Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Preview, format, schedule and where to watch

It is time to rejoice for kabaddi fans as the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 is all set to mark its return. The competition will return for the 11th edition after six years. The continental tournament is scheduled to be played in Busan, South Korea, from June 27 to June 30.

The multi-national event was last played in 2017 in Gorgan, Iran. The competition of the Asian countries was first played in 1980. India are the most successful team in history with seven gold medals in just eight editions. Meanwhile, Iran have clinched the title once, winning the gold medal in the 2003 edition.

India will be entering the competition as the defending champion after defeating Pakistan 36-22 in the final of the 2017 edition. They will enter as the defending champions in the women's category too. Indian Women managed to win the gold medal in the 2017 edition after defeating South Korea 42-20 in the final.

Just like the men’s kabaddi team, India’s women’s kabaddi team are also the most successful team in the continental competition with four gold medals in the five editions so far. Meanwhile, the South Korean women’s kabaddi team has also managed to clinch one gold medal.

Format of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be played in the standard international format. Two teams of seven players each will lock horns on the mat court divided into two equal halves. Each team will have five substitutes waiting on the sidelines.

Unlike Pro Kabaddi League, there will not be any super-tackles and only one point will be awarded for each tackle. Furthermore, there will also be no do-or-die raids on the third raid following two consecutive empty raids.

Teams will be awarded two extra points for enforcing an all-out on the opposition and the team with more points after two halves of 20 minutes each will be declared winner.

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

The Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will be a four-day event starting from June 27. Six countries, including India, Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, the Republic of Korea, and Chinese Taipei, will be participating in the competition.

Iran will lock horns with Chinese Taipei in the tournament opener, while India will kickstart their campaign against the Republic of Korea later on the same day.

The competition will be played in a single-legged round-robin format. The top two teams with the most points after the league phase will compete in the final on June 30.

June 27, Tuesday

Chinese Taipei vs Iran, 6.30 am

India vs Korea, 10.30 am

Japan vs Hong Kong, 11.30 am

India vs Chinese Taipei, 12.30 am

June 28, Wednesday

Hong Kong vs Iran, 6.30 am

Korea vs Japan, 7.30 am

Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong, 10.30 am

India vs Japan, 11.30 am

Korea vs Iran, 12.30 am

June 29, Thursday

Chinese Taipei vs Japan, 6.30 am

Korea vs Hong Kong, 7.30 am

India vs Iran, 10.30 am

Chinese Taipei vs Korea, 11.30 am

June 30, Friday

Japan vs Iran, 6.30 am

India vs Hong Kong, 7.30 am

June 30, Friday

Final, 10.30 am

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 - Where to Watch?

The Asian Kabaddi Championship will not be live-streamed on any TV channel in India. However, the fans could catch the live action on the tournament’s official YouTube channel.

