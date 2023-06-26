Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Why is Pakistan not participating? 

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will begin on Tuesday, June 27, in Busan, South Korea. It will be a six-team tournament, which will take place from June 27 to 30. Pakistan are not among the teams participating in this edition of the Asian tournament.

The previous edition of the Asian Kabaddi Championship happened in 2017, where Pakistan finished as the runner-up. However, this year, their team's name is absent from the list of participants.

The six teams participating in Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 are Chinese Taipei, Iran, Korea, India, Japan and Hong Kong. The official reason behind Pakistan's absence is not known, but it seems like the Team in Green could not make it to Busan due to visa issues.

Sports fans are always eager to witness India vs Pakistan battles, but they will be deprived of the same in AKC 2023 because of Pakistan's absence.

Will India win Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023?

India are among the favorites to win the AKC title this year. The only team which can give India a run for their money is Iran. Both India and Iran are powerhouses in the world of kabaddi, and it will be exciting to see which nation comes out on top this year.

Iran and India will meet in the group stage round on June 29 at 10:30 AM IST. India will play their first two matches tomorrow against Korea and Chinese Taipei. Their third match will be against Japan on June 28, followed by a match against Iran on June 29 and a battle against Hong Kong on June 30.

India have a strong squad on paper. The likes of Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Sehrawat, Sachin Tanwar, Parvesh Bhainswal, and Sunil Kumar will aim to take India to the AKC title.

The final match of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 will take place on June 30 at 10.30 am IST.

