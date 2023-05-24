Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023: India announces formidable squad ahead of the tournament

India have announced a star-studded squad for Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 tournament. Top names like Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, and Sunil Kumar have been named in the team.

The Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023 competition will take place next month in Busan, Korea. India have named a squad consisting of some of the best Pro Kabaddi League players. Surprisingly though, the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, and Maninder Singh are missing from the squad.

Arjun Deshwal, the top raider of Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, will lead the raid attack along with Naveen Kumar, Pawan Sehrawat, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. The defense comprises experienced players like Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, and Surjeet Singh.

Here is the Indian kabaddi squad for the Asian Championships:

Indian kabaddi team: Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj.

List of standby players and coaches for India in Asian Kabaddi Championships 2023

India have named two coaches for the tournament. Jaipur Pink Panthers coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan and Tamil Thalaivas coach Ashan Kumar have been named in the coaching staff for the competition.

The team management has also selected a couple of standby players in case of any injuries. Right corner defender Shubham Shinde and all-rounder Vijay Malik are the two standby players. Former Tamil Thalaivas head coach Bhaskaran Edachery is the manager of the squad.

Stand-by players: Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde

Coaches: Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar

Manager: Bhaskaran Edachery

India won the 2017 edition of the Asian Kabaddi Championships by defeating Pakistan in the final. It will be interesting to see if Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal and Co. can help India win another trophy.

Poll : 0 votes