Single's Inferno participant Kang So-yeon all set to release new single Loca Loca 

Single's Inferno participant Kang So-yeon continues to win hearts in the K-pop community. This time, she has left her fans ecstatic by announcing her long-awaited return to the music industry.

The boxing gym owner who went on to become a reality TV star was arguably the best part of the Netflix show. Fans could not get enough of So-yeon' sporty and confident persona. Her music industry background surprised many people.

After a long hiatus, she is set to reprise her K-pop idol persona once again.

Kang So-yeon's single Loca Loca will release on June 22

On June 15, Kang So-yeon announced that she is all set to return to the music industry later this month with a brand new single. The singer called the upcoming single a “special gift” for fans. The song, which is called Loca Loca, will be released by South Korean music label Brand New Music.

Loca Loca is set to drop next week on June 22 at 12 PM KST.

Incidentally, this is not Kang So-yeon's first brush with music. Days after Single's Inferno finished airing, a TikTok user discovered that the talented star was once a K-Pop idol alongside being a part of the fitness and sports industry.

So-yeon was part of the co-ed K-pop group WE that made its debut in 2012. The only female member in the group, she went by the pseudonym Rosie. WE focused mainly on pop and hip-hop genres of music. It was created by DJ DOC member Kim Chang-ryul.

While WE may not have experienced much success, one of their hit tracks titled Party perfectly embodied the flashy, upbeat vibe of the era. The group disbanded in 2013, after which Kang So-yeon took an extended break from the entertainment industry.

Now, after a hiatus of over 9 years, the star is all set to go back to her musical roots with Loca Loca.

Kang So-yeon's upcoming single was also confirmed but her agency Brand New Music in their numerous posts about the same on social media.

More about Single's Inferno

In April 2022, Netflix officially announced a second season of the super successful reality show, Single's Inferno. The new season is expected the follow the concept of a Hell Island and a Paradise Hotel, with many single contestants looking for love. The streaming giant is currently on the lookout for participants.

The reality dating series became the first-ever South Korean reality show to enter Netflix’s global non-English Top 10 TV rankings in January 2022. While the show brought fame to the contestants, many of whom were social media influencers, YouTubers and models, and gave international viewers an insight into South Korea's dating scene, it also brought its fair share of controversies.

