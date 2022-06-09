Old pictures of Song Ji-ah at the infamous Burning Sun club leave netizens divided

Despite staying out of the limelight for months, Single's Inferno's Song Ji-ah finds herself the subject of controversy once again as her old pictures from the infamous Burning Sun club resurface.

The YouTuber and beauty content creator, also known as Free Zia, was a fan favorite on the Netflix dating reality show Single’s Inferno. Ice Princess, as she was called, Free Zia’s relaxed personality and her high-end outfits from brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Alexander McQueen had left the audience in awe.

Not long after the show ended, however, many eagle-eyed viewers claimed that the YouTuber’s clothes and accessories on the show were fake. Song Ji-ah even admitted to the allegations and apologized to everyone via a handwritten letter on Instagram.

The apology was not enough, and the reality TV star continues to be criticized by the Korean public, forcing her to take a brief hiatus from the public eye.

Barely days after her return to Instagram, a picture posted on an online forum has aggravated Korean netizens, leaving public opinion divided.

Pictures of Song Ji-ah partying at what is allegedly the Burning Sun club are doing the rounds

A picture titled “Is this FREEZIA?” started doing rounds on an online forum recently, with it having been viewed and shared over 400,000 times. The picture showed Song Ji-ah in a club with a friend, holding what many assumed to be a pack of cigarettes.

While the smoking was itself initially enough to put off many netizens, the fact that the club was allegedly the now closed Burning Sun club was the nail in the coffin.

The Burning Sun closed down in 2019 after it became the site for a vast entertainment and s*x scandal in South Korea involving several popular idols.

Soon after, another picture of the influencer surfaced at the same venue. In the light of these pictures, netizens were left divided.

A significant section of international fans of Song Ji-ah defended her, stating that as an adult, it is not illegal to smoke or be at a club, no matter how nefarious. Many also pointed out that these pictures were taken well before Burning Sun's involvement in any racket.

However, a specific conservative section of netizens felt that the images were another blot on Song Ji-ah's already ruined reputation. This section of Korean netizens questioned the celebrity's life choices.

Given that the YouTuber had rejoined Instagram only a few days ago, on June 2, the timing of the pictures surfacing could not have been worse, many state.

Despite being away from the public eye, the beauty influencer has been in the news for her various charitable ventures, although they did not seem to gain as much traction as her alleged 'bad behavior.'

On May 19, the Catholic Love And Peace House uploaded pictures of the influencer helping out at the soup kitchen along with actress Kang Ye-won.

According to The Catholic Love And Peace House, Song Ji-ah and the actor visit the soup kitchen frequently. They said:

"Ji A and Kang Ye Won visit once a month and work in the kitchen. They also help hand out lunch boxes to the needy. Please keep spreading your positive influence"

The Netflix star had also donated KRW 20.0 million (approximately USD 15,800) to those affected by the Victims of the Uljin mountain Wildfire last March.

