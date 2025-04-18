"He wants freedom" — Fans emotional as BTS' Jimin reveals dreaming of comeback, album release & more ahead of military discharge

On April 18, 2025, BTS member Park Jimin went on a roll on Weverse as he replied to several fan posts. This sparked an online whirlpool as screenshots of his responses went viral on social media platforms like X, Reddit, Instagram, and more.

Ad

One of the replies made fans emotional when an ARMY (BTS fandom name) asked the Grammy-nominated artist about his last thoughts before he hit the bed. In response, the Be Mine singer-songwriter revealed that since his discharge date is right around the corner, he often thinks about his band and how long it will take him to grow his hair.

He admitted that thoughts like changing his fashion style, wearing perfume, and more cloud his head.

Ad

Trending

"These days, I'm thinking about how long I should grow my hair out. I'm going to grow it out quickly, right? I can wear earrings, right? I hope it's not blocked? Should I change my outfit style? I've never used perfume before."

The WHO singer-songwriter further added that he also wonders the genre of music the group would explore for their comeback. Most importantly, the artist expressed his high hopes and aspirations to see how his 30s will be.

Ad

"Should I use it? But since you worked out, it won't be hard to dance, right? What song should I sing? What kind of album will we start talking about? What kind of journey will my 30s be? I want to perform for a long time without getting sick..."

BTS member Jimin replies to a fan's question on Weverse. (Image courtesy: Weverse/BTS)

Evidently, his answer to the fan question made the fandom emotional as they, too, had been waiting for the last three years for BTS members to reunite. Social media rang up with reactions ranging from fans demanding Jimin's immediate return from the military to emotionally expressing how much they miss him.

Ad

One fan commented:

"Tears in my eyes, he wants freedom so badly…JIMIIIIIIN"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimin's messages deeply resonated with ARMY, leading to an outpouring of support and affection on social media platforms.

"GET HIM OUT OF THE BARRACKS RIGHT NOW," a fan wrote.

"Jiminieee, when you’re done there, grow your hair as long as you want. Go full K-drama prince or rockstar, whatever you feel like. And those earrings? Wear the biggest, shiniest ones you can find. Your ears are more than ready," another fan said.

Ad

""I want to perform for a long time without getting sick" and I hope they get ti perform for a very very long time till their heart desires," another fan added.

Fans expressed how eagerly they have been waiting for the singer-songwriter to return to the entertainment industry.

"After getting out of that hell, you can wear all the pretty earrings and grow your hair out as long as you want my baby," a fan reacted.

Ad

"GET HIM OUT ALREADY I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE," another fan said.

"It shows the things they really missed. Technically, they missed being them. That earrings comment shows what he really missed. They're missing music, the stage, outfits, chaos they create, and happiness they're getting from performances. Fighting another 2 months," another fan added.

BTS' Jimin spams Weverse by replying to fan posts, delighting ARMYs worldwide

Expand Tweet

Ad

The BTS fandom was thrilled to see Jimin reply to so many fan messages on Weverse and cause a hilarious ruckus online. The idol is known for being private and staying low on social media interaction compared to his band members.

Once in a while, fans would get an update from the WHO singer-songwriter about his health and how his military service has been going, and the musician would become radio silent for several months.

Ad

Hence, on the morning of April 18, 2025, when Jimin's messages flooded Weverse, it not only delighted his fans but also came at a crucial time as the artist is set to be officially discharged from the military in two months.

In another fan message, Jimin expressed gratitude to the fan for waiting for his return. He underscored that he is almost nearing his discharge date and wrote,

"Time has already passed like this. Thank you so much for growing up beautifully. I'm sure he's proud of you. As you've grown up so far, I wish Kong Kong nothing but happiness in the future. I'll do my best to grow better. Thank you."

Ad

BTS' Namjoon and Taehyung will be discharged on June 10, while Jimin and Jungkook will return on June 11, 2025. BTS member SUGA will come back on June 21, as he is serving a mandatory period of 21 months in the military due to his alternative service enlistment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More