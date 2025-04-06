BTS Jimin becomes the first Korean soloist to spend 90 weeks at No. 1 on Spotify Korea Artist Chart

As of April 6, 2025, BTS' Jimin made history by becoming the first Korean soloist to achieve a cumulative 90 weeks at No. 1 on Spotify Korea's Artist Chart. This is the first in the chart's history where an artist maintained a 90-week streak at No. 1 on the Weekly Top Artist chart.

Jimin's ascent to this milestone has been marked by a series of record-breaking achievements on Spotify Korea. As of December 7, 2024, he secured his 500th No. 1 position on the platform's Daily Top Artist chart.

In addition to his daily chart success, the Grammy-nominated musician dominated the Weekly Top Artist chart, achieving his 73rd No. 1 ranking by early December 2024. He first entered the chart at No. 1 with his OST track, With You from the K-drama Our Blues.

It was followed by his solo song WHO and his other solo tracks like Be Mine, Slow Dance (feat Sofia Carson), Rebirth: Intro, and Interlude: Showtime, all entered the same chart, not at No. 1, though.

Jimin's solo ventures have been paramount to his chart records. His second solo album, MUSE, released on July 19, 2024, has the title track WHO, which debuted at No. 1 on Spotify Korea's Daily Top Songs chart.

Importantly, WHO held the No. 1 position for 144 consecutive days as of December 9, 2024, with no official promotions to the song. In addition, Like Crazy has the longest stay at No. 1 on the same chart for 268 days. It was the lead single on his first solo album, FACE.

Like Crazy amassed over 1.3 billion streams, whereas WHO gained 1 billion streams on Spotify to date.

BTS' Jimin's second success with his subsequent solo album MUSE

Jimin kicked off strong, landing at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with his solo set MUSE. This made him the first Korean solo artist to have more than one album in the top two spots. His debut set, FACE, also debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in April 2023.

Meanwhile, he also stayed at No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums chart for six weeks straight with MUSE, a record for the longest run by a Korean or Asian solo artist. And MUSE became the first K-pop album of 2024 to hit 900 million streams on Spotify.

His lead single WHO hung around on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, which is the best showing for any of Jimin's solo songs. The track became the longest-streaming song from his solo roster.

MUSE comprises the following tracks:

Rebirth (Intro)

Interlude: Showtime

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)

Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson)

Be Mine

WHO

Closer Than This

BTS' Jimin is set to be officially discharged from the South Korean military on June 11, 2025, alongside bandmate Jeon Jungkook.

