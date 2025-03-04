"Breaking records" — Fans react as BTS' Jimin becomes highest-charting K-pop act on HDD's US Song Revenue Chart, generating over $2.3 million

As of March 4, 2025, BTS' Jimin became the highest-charting K-pop act with a total revenue of over $2.3 million with his song Who, according to Hits Daily Double's US Song Revenue Chart. The track earned $82,370 from 18,104,000 Spotify streams from February 26 to March 4, 2025.

Ad

It generated over $72,631 with 15,660,162 Spotify streams from February 19 to 25, 2025. From February 12 to 18, the track generated a revenue of $73,629 from 15,970,000 Spotify streams.

The song was released on July 19, 2024, as the lead track of his second solo album, MUSE. The album arrived while the Grammy-nominated musician had already been serving in the military since December 2023. Despite that, his song debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts.

Ad

Trending

For the uninitiated, the Hits Daily Double is an American-based music industry trade publication that reports on music streams, revenue, and more.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have been flooded with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote on X:

"Man earning his full money and breaking records without giving half of his money to the industry."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans admired Jimin's dedication and talent, attributing his success to his relentless work ethic and genuine connection with the audience.

"Who still after months of release earns so much revenue, bow your head why talking about this queen," a fan wrote.

"JIMIN making money from his music," another fan wrote.

More such fan tweets:

"And nothing for the music industry and streaming platforms," a fan reacted.

Ad

"Result is the biggest answer to insult and Jimin proves that every single time. He gets hated for no reasons but he let his hard work and talent shine with no support from his own nation and industry," another fan stated.

BTS Jimin's MUSE collaborations and musical style

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jimin of BTS released his second solo album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024. The album comprises seven tracks:

Rebirth (Intro) Interlude: Showtime Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco) Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson) Be Mine Who Closer Than This

The album flaunts notable collaborations, including Smeraldo Garden Marching Band with South Korean rapper Loco. It features Slow Dance alongside Sofia Carson. These collaborations give the album an eclectic blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop vibes.

Ad

Critics commend MUSE for its narrative coherence and Jimin's artistic growth. Rhian Daly of NME wrote that the album "captures an ambivalent tension, if far more subtle" than Face (2023).

With MUSE's release, the album charted No. 2 on South Korea's Circle Album Chart and No. 3 in Japan's Oricon Album Chart.

MUSE is available in two versions: BLOOMING and SERENADE. Each edition includes a CD, a photobook, a MUSE card set, a folded poster, an instant photo, a coaster, a sticker pack, and a photo card. The Target exclusive versions also offer an additional photo card.

Ad

In other news, the MUSE singer-songwriter will be officially discharged from the South Korean military on June 11, 2025, alongside bandmate Jungkook.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback