"He is a work of art" — Fans go gaga as BTS Jimin’s unseen shirtless pictures from his tattoo artist’s place go viral online

On April 8, 2025, the X account of media outlet @TheePopCore posted new pictures of BTS' Jimin, which were reportedly displayed at his tattoo artist's place.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping artist is well-known for the various tattoos adorning his body. These include his birthday number "13," SUGA's song, title Nevermind, BTS' song title, Youth and Young Forever.

During the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Seoul on March 10, 2022, fans noticed new ink adorning the Grammy-nominated musician's body. A delicate waxing crescent moon graced the nape of his neck, and subtle script appeared behind his ear.

The tattoo was later revealed by the musician when he also disclosed that at first he had gotten just a single tattoo of a crescent moon, but after bandmate Taehyung sent him fan art, he added several moons to the existing tattoo along his spine to represent "a moon's various phases."

Meanwhile, the latest shirtless pictures of the BTS idol sent his fans into an online frenzy. Some fans hailed him as a "work of art." One fan wrote on X:

"He is a work of art"

Admirers jotted verses and poems on social media to praise the latest viral pictures of the artist.

"Jimin’s ability to make an ordinary moment aesthetic and look like art is impressive," a fan wrote.

"How do people around him act normal when they are in the presence of an angelic masterpiece?!" another fan wrote.

"One shirtless pic and all are writing poems for my man," another fan added.

As the singer has been serving in the military since December 2023, the latest pictures delighted his fans waiting for his discharge. Several fans called him the "most beautiful man in the world" and flooded social media platforms.

"The most beautiful man in the world," a fan remarked.

""HYPNOTIC AND ALLURING " THAT'S EXACTLY WHAT HE IS," another fan noted.

"Once again jimin has pop accounts reciting poetry over a pixelated pic," another fan joked.

BTS' Jimin achieves Special Warrior title and serves in the Artillery Division

Jimin commenced his military journey alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook, both enlisting on December 12, 2023. They were assigned to the 5th Infantry Division's artillery brigade, known for its strategic importance in South Korea's defense framework.

Within this brigade, Jimin was reportedly designated to the Field Artillery Fire Direction Center (FDC), often referred to as the "brain of the artillery." This role entails the critical responsibility of calculating and directing artillery fire, ensuring precision and effectiveness in operations.

Demonstrating exceptional physical and mental fortitude, the BTS idol was honored with the "Special Warrior" title during his service in October 2024. This accolade is reserved for soldiers who exhibit outstanding performance across various rigorous assessments, including physical fitness tests and marksmanship.

In March 2025, the singer was reportedly promoted to Sergeant alongside bandmate Jeon Jungkook, serving in the same 5th Infantry Division as Jimin.

Jimin's military service will conclude on June 11, 2025, aligning with the standard duration for South Korean mandatory military duties. Fans worldwide eagerly await his return, anticipating his reintegration into BTS and the continuation of his musical endeavors.

