"Indeed a leader & role model" — Fans react as BTS' Jimin becomes Face of K-pop 2025 for sponsoring the livelihood of poverty-stricken children

On March 23, 2025, BTS' Jimin became ICON's 'Face of K-pop 2025' once again for his charitable contributions to helping two kids with their livelihood and education. The idol earned this prestigious title for the second consecutive year.

According to ICON's official website, the MUSE artist contributed 1,062,676 KRW (approximately $731) for two children, respectively. One is Alphasard from Tanzania, whom the K-pop idol sponsored for 9 months, and the other kid is Jeisy from Bolivia for 8 months.

Previously, in May 2024, ICON announced the BTS idol as the winner of the 'Face of K-pop 2025' title. In honor of his contributions, ICON sponsored a donation of 700,000 KRW (approximately $477.53) through Compassion's Gift Catalog to a child named Vinuska from Sri Lanka.

ICON, an international art and entertainment platform, launched the 'Face of K-pop 2025' campaign to recognize solo artists who have significantly shaped the global K-pop landscape. The selection process involved public voting. Fan votes are used to determine the recipient of this title.

Meanwhile, fans rejoiced online and celebrated the BTS idol's latest accolade. One fan hailed him as a "role model."

"Jimin is ICON's Face of Kpop 2025. Very on brand of him for he is indeed a leader & role model in donating to charity," they wrote.

The announcement of the Grammy-nominated musician getting his second recognition as ICON's 'Face of K-Pop 2025' delighted fans.

"That feeling, yes, that one you are feeling right now. That's the feeling of accomplishment. The joy that comes after a well-deserved hard work. Let's always work hard in responding to ongoing poll for Jimin," a fan wrote.

"Congratulations to our charity fairy and ‘the Face of K-pop’, Jimin!" another fan wrote.

"Congratulations Jimin and thank you to all those who voted," another fan added.

Several fans lauded the BTS musician for his kindness and called him a "charity fairy."

"How iconic of Jimin for winning the Face of K-pop on Face 2nd anniversary day," a fan remarked.

"This Win is so well deserved! Your generosity and kindness are always celebrated by your fans. WE LOVE YOU!" another fan said.

"Jimin is beyond deserving of this award and title. He’s been a quiet philanthropist for years…truly a charity fairy that has turned his GLOBAL influence into REAL impact!" another fan added.

BTS' Jimin's other philanthropic endeavors

From 2016 to 2018, the BTS musician covered uniform expenses for students at his alma mater, Busan Hodong Elementary School. In early 2019, Global Citizen reported that he donated 100 million won (approximately $68,131.06) to the Busan Department of Education to assist students from low-income families, with a portion allocated to Busan Arts High School.

In July 2020, the Grammy-nominated singer contributed another 100 million won to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation to establish a scholarship fund for talented but financially struggling students in South Jeolla Province.

Times of India reported in May 2024 that he made another donation of 100 million won (approximately $68,131.06) in 2024 to the Gyeongnam Office of Education to fund scholarships for underprivileged students.

In February 2023, News18 reported that the musician, along with fellow BTS member j-hope, donated approximately $78,000 to support children affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

According to the official website of Rotary International, the BTS idol donated 100 million won to the organization to aid polio patients.

In November 2024, Nate Pann reported that he also donated 100 million won to the Army Patriotic Comrades Love Fund to help the families of veteran soldiers. Furthermore, in December 2024, the singer-songwriter donated 30 million KRW to the Busan Senior Welfare Center.

The MUSE singer-songwriter has been serving his mandatory service in the South Korean military since December 2023. He will return on June 11, 2025.

