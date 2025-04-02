"We are finally going to get answers" - Fans react as SUGA's 2022 long-hair photoshoot photo appears in BTS 7 MOMENTS preview

On April 2, 2025, a BTS 7 MOMENTS preview was released on Weverse. It offers a glimpse into exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the group and its members' activities, including the group's never-before-seen moments from various events.

This includes SUGA's D-DAY TOUR Practice Sketch, Haegeum Live Clip Behind, Marie Claire Shoot Sketch, and more. However, what caught fans' attention was a particular image of SUGA from 2022, reigniting speculation about its origins.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a black-and-white photoshoot image of SUGA in the D-DAY Tour VCR Sketch section of the preview. The picture, originally shared by the idol on October 6, 2022, on his Instagram account, showed him with long hair and a white shirt.

At the time, the photo created a frenzy among fans, as no details about the shoot were revealed. This left fans curious about its purpose, sparking theories and online discussions.

With the resurfacing of this mysterious image in BTS 7 MOMENTS, fans are again speculating about its significance. Many are hopeful that the upcoming content will finally provide answers about the long-awaited photoshoot. One fan wrote:

"Looks like we are finally going to get answers about Yoongi's mysterious photoshoot."

"OMO! The preview of Yoongi BTS 7 MOMENT? ARE WE GETTING AN ANSWER TO THIS MYSTERIOUS PHOTO??" said one netizen.

"So this photo shoot was supposed to be for DDAY tour material, didn't play a role, but Yoongi felt pretty so he decided he gotta show us?" mentioned an X user.

"Why is the mystery photo included in SUGA's BTS 7 Moments clip preview???!!! WE NEED ANSWERS NOW," wrote another fan.

"I knew this was something!!!! This man teased us so f****** early, are you kidding me???" read a comment on X.

Social media platforms have been flooded with excitement as ARMYs (BTS fandom name) eagerly anticipate more details.

"I wish it were a photobook of him. Will it include more than just a photocard and a few pages of him? i thought it would be like his red haired photobook," shared this ARMY.

"OMG WHAT??? After all this time he's really the King of holding out a suspense," mentioned an individual on X.

"#BTS7Moments is only 66 mins..its less than 10 mins per member BUT i need a whole hour just for explaining all of Yoongi's "unexplained" photoshoots..." said this netizen.

"Hold on! Oh, god. Wait. Y'all get it right? As a Yoongi biased army, this is like breathing the most pristine type of air for the first time in a while but at the same time I am too scared to take my next breath coz I don't know if this is really happening or not. Bear with me," added another person on X.

BTS 7 moments: Exclusive behind-the-scenes collection available on Weverse and how to watch them

BTS 7 MOMENTS brings together exclusive behind-the-scenes content from 2022 and 2023, capturing both group activities and individual highlights of BTS's members. From team promotions to personal projects, this collection showcases the members' most captivating and 'precious, mesmerizing moments.'

BTS 7 Moments captures behind-the-scenes highlights from each member's solo journey. Jin's section focuses on the behind-the-scenes of his song The Astronaut, j-hope's on his performances at MAMA 2022 and Lollapalooza, and his fashion collaborations, and RM's on his Indigo live shoots, music video shoots, and Tiny Desk concert.

Jimin's moments highlight FACE, VIBE, his Tonight Show appearances, Vogue photoshoots, and more, while V's showcase Layover and magazine shoots. Jungkook's features include behind-the-scenes moments from promotional shoots, live performances of his track Seven and album GOLDEN, and the making of Dreamers. Each collection offers a closer look at their artistic growth and achievements.

The BTS 7 Moments video content release will be available on Weverse starting Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 10:00 am (KST). Fans who have purchased BTS 7 Moments can access the VOD using the Digital Code included with their purchase.

How to access?

The Digital Code service allows users to stream high-definition VODs on Weverse through multiple platforms. Users can navigate to the band's community page on the Weverse app to access the content, open the Media tab, and select the BTS 7 Moments category.

Mobile users can scan the provided QR code with a smartphone camera to visit m.weverse.io/code/dc and then enter the Digital Code to access the video. Alternatively, they can visit weverse.io/code/dc directly and enter the Digital Code.

PC users can log into the Weverse website, click the person icon, enter the Digital Code under the designated menu, or enter the Digital Code at weverse.io/code/dc for direct access. TV app users can enter the Digital Code on weverse.io/code/dc or the Weverse website to watch the content on the Weverse TV app.

As the Weverse TV app service is being discontinued, users can connect their Weverse mobile app to a TV using Apple Airplay or Google Chromecast. Users can choose from multiple resolution settings, including 144p, 270p, 360p, 480p (SD), 720p (HD), and 1080p (FHD), to suit their viewing preferences. Unauthorized sharing or distribution of paid content is illegal and subject to legal action.

Users are encouraged to test the preview before purchasing to ensure compatibility with their device. Simultaneous streaming is restricted to one device at a time. Account deletion will result in the loss of purchase history, which cannot be recovered. A Weverse account is required to access the VOD.

Each Digital Code can only be redeemed once and cannot be transferred to another account. For any further inquiries, users should contact their point of purchase for assistance.

