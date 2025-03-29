"Legend things" - Fans cheer as BTS becomes the first Asian act to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify for 9 consecutive years

BTS has once again made history on Spotify. As per Pop Core, the global K-pop sensation has become the first Asian act to surpass one billion streams on the platform for nine consecutive years, from 2017 to 2025.

Despite their ongoing military service and the band's break on group activities, BTS continues to break records. Their extensive discography, from past hits to recent releases, remains a favorite among listeners.

BTS's fans, ARMYs, erupted in celebration as the milestone was reported. The achievement further cemented BTS’s dominance in the music industry for the fans, showcasing their consistent popularity as one fan dubbed the achievement as,

"Legend things "

"Every year, BANGTAN streaming will increase. Aamiin. May his achievements continue to increase, Amen. BTS BTS BTS !!! BTS PAVED THE WAY!!!" read a comment from another fan.

"BTS keeps making history! 9 years straight with over 1 BILLION Spotify streams- LEGENDS," said one netizen.

"Kings of Streaming! Nine consecutive years with over a billion streams? BTS isn't just making history-they ARE history! Even during military service, their impact never fades. Truly legendary!" mentioned one ARMY.

Fans highlighted the band’s continuous impact despite their hiatus and military service, emphasizing how the group continues to dominate the industry without new group releases. Many took to social media to express their admiration.

"Haven't released an album since 2020 are on hiatus since 2022 and yet, they remain the biggest in the industry," commented one ARMY.

"Being on hiatus since 2022, without releasing anything as a group since 2023, without a studio album since 2020, and with one last anthology album in 2022. While other K-pop artists, releasing several albums a year, would love to have the impact of the Kings of the industry," said one netizen.

"During their peak hiatus year, 5/7 in the military, and it's just MAR 2025," posted an individual on X.

BTS nears military discharge: Updates on service, solo careers, and global tours

Members of BTS are approaching the conclusion of their mandated military service, having enlisted from 2022 to 2023. According to the conscription legislation of South Korea, every able-bodied male is required to serve, with service durations generally extending from 18 to 21 months.

At present, RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, and Suga are actively engaged in the fulfillment of their service obligations. As of March 2025, they will have completed approximately 80% of their required term. Suga, who enlisted as a social worker due to health considerations on September 22, 2023, is anticipated to be discharged on June 21, 2025.

RM and V commenced their military service on December 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, during which they joined the South Korean Army as active-duty soldiers. V undertook additional training to qualify as a member of the Special Duty Team (SDT), an elite unit within the 2nd Military Police Corps, subsequently attaining the highest military rank.

Jimin and Jungkook completed five weeks of fundamental training at the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center located in Yeoncheon. Jimin distinguished himself by being recognized as the leading trainee and subsequently joined an artillery unit within the 5th Infantry Division.

RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have recently achieved promotions to the rank of Sergeant, with the members notifying their supporters, known as ARMYs, of their promotions through letters shared on Weverse. RM and V are scheduled for discharge on June 10, 2025, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on June 11, 2025.

Jin was the first member to enlist, doing so in December 2022, and completed his service in June 2024. j-hope enlisted shortly thereafter in April 2023 and was discharged in October 2024.

Since his return, Jin has been actively advancing his solo career in various domains, including music, variety shows, and brand endorsements. His inaugural solo album, entitled Happy, was released on November 15, 2024, at 2 pm KST, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The six-track album showcases Jin’s substantial involvement in songwriting, composition, and production across four of the songs. Notable collaborations include those with Gary Barlow of Take That, Wendy from Red Velvet, and Taka from One Ok Rock.

Happy made an impressive debut by reaching #1 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, while the title track, Running Wild, attained the top position on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart. With pre-sales exceeding 953,000 copies within its first week, it has emerged as the highest-selling solo album in Korea for 2024, also leading the daily rankings of the Hanteo Chart.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Jin has established himself as a prominent figure in the realm of variety entertainment. He is slated to join the regular cast of Netflix’s upcoming 2025 variety show, Daehwanjang Gianjang. Furthermore, he continues to host his own program, RunJin.

Concurrently, j-hope has made a complete return to the public eye with his inaugural solo world tour, "HOPE ON THE STAGE," after his military discharge. The tour commenced with a three-night concert series at Seoul’s KSPO Dome, starting on February 28, 2025.

Following the concerts in Seoul, j-hope will continue the tour in North America, performing at various venues, including Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The Asian segment of the tour will include appearances in Manila (April 12-13), Saitama (April 19-20), Singapore (April 26-27), and Jakarta (May 3-4).

Additional performances are planned for Bangkok (May 10-11), Macau (May 17-18), and Taipei (May 24-25), culminating in a final show scheduled in Osaka on June 1, 2025. Moreover, the rapper has released two singles in 2025: Sweet Dreams, a collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Miguel, which was released on March 7, followed by Mona Lisa on March 21.

With their military service nearing its end, ARMYs eagerly anticipate the group’s reunion and future group projects. As each member continues to explore their careers, excitement grows for what they will bring to the stage together once again.

