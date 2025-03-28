"It's literally too much information"— Fans react hilariously as BTS' j-hope shares his TMI about wearing new, ultra-soft underwear from NYC

On March 28, 2025, BTS' j-hope made an appearance on The iHeartRadio Z100 New York Celsius Interview Lounge. There he shared a lighthearted yet unexpected TMI (Too Much Information) moment that had fans laughing.

During the interview, the host, Crystal Rosas, casually asked j-hope how he was feeling and if he had any TMI to share. His prompt response appeared to catch the host off guard.

"Okay. I'm putting on new underwear," he said.

When asked for clarification, j-hope enthusiastically revealed that he had bought the underwear in New York City and described it as "really soft" multiple times. The host, amused by the unexpected confession, couldn't help but react with surprise.

Fans quickly took to social media, reacting with a mix of amusement and disbelief. Many found his honesty endearing, flooding social media with comments. One fan wrote,

"Omg, hoseok, it's literally too much information."

Other fans on X also echoed the same amusement.

"Between jungkook folding his underwear and hobi givign us tmi about his newly bought soft underwear i’m gonna have to start asking what exactly are we guys," said one netizen.

"Hoseok why this behaviour?? Of all the TMI’s you could share, even what you had for breakfast. BTS is very comfortable with ARMY, jk folding his underwear on live," posted an X user.

"What is up with tannies and always talking about their underwears during TMI's," wrote another fan.

Fans wasted no time reacting to j-hope’s unexpected TMI, flooding social media with hilarious and affectionate responses. Many recalled similar moments from past BTS interviews, while others simply enjoyed his candid and lighthearted nature.

"Im getting flashbacks from that one such interview where Namjoon said a same thing godd they won’t ever change!!" mentioned one individual on X.

"She’s better than be I would’ve just sat there and stare at him bc how do u even reply to that," shared another fan.

"That's the American version of TMI. Literally Too Much Information. I like the cultural adjustment on the spot," added this person on X.

BTS’ j-hope kicks off HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour, debuts new music

BTS’ j-hope has officially returned to the spotlight with HOPE ON THE STAGE, his first solo world tour following military service. The tour opened with a sold-out three-night run at Seoul’s KSPO Dome on February 28, delivering a 26-song setlist.

The setlist covered his solo discography—Hope World, Jack In The Box, and HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1. Fans were also treated to special performances of BTS’ iconic tracks from albums like Love Yourself ‘Answer’, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.2, and MAP OF THE SOUL: 7.

A major highlight of the Seoul concerts was the exclusive preview of Sweet Dreams, j-hope’s collaboration with Grammy-winning artist Miguel. The song was performed live ahead of its official release on March 7, 2025, at 2 pm KST, further building excitement among fans.

On March 15, 2025, Sweet Dreams entered the UK Official Hip Hop and R&B Singles Chart at No. 10. BigHit Music described the track as an R&B-pop blend, produced by Johnny Goldstein with songwriting contributions from Sam Martin and Sean Douglas. The song quickly dominated global charts, topping both the Worldwide and European iTunes Song Charts.

Following Seoul, the tour headed to North America, with stops at major venues such as Barclays Center in New York, Allstate Arena in Chicago, and BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. During his Brooklyn concerts, j-hope surprised fans by debuting Mona Lisa, his second digital single, before its official release on March 21, 2025.

Mona Lisa, just after release, took the Worldwide iTunes Chart by storm, securing the top spot on the Top Song Charts in 67 countries and regions, including Brazil, France, and Japan. It also dominated the European iTunes Song Chart.

Meanwhile, its music video made a strong impact, ranking in the Top 10 of YouTube's Rising Videos charts across 22 countries and regions, including the US, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

The HOPE ON THE STAGE tour is now set to continue across Asia, with performances in Manila on April 12 and 13, Saitama on April 19 and 20, Singapore on April 26 and 27, and Jakarta on May 3 and 4. Additional stops include Bangkok on May 10 and 11, Macau on May 17 and 18, and Taipei on May 24 and 25, before concluding in Osaka on June 1.

j-hope is gearing up for his next major stage at Lollapalooza Berlin, set to take place on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.

Meanwhile, on March 27, 2025, Money Control reported that he donated 100 million KRW (approximately $68,350) to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. BTS members SUGA, RM, and Jungkook have also made contributions to the cause.

