“Our angel” — Fans laud BTS’ J-hope as he donates 100 million KRW to Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association to help wildfire victims

On March 27, 2025, Money Control officially confirmed that J-hope contributed a generous sum of 100 million KRW (around $68,350)to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association. BTS' SUGA also made a donation of 100 million KRW for the cause.

Ad

This contribution is specifically earmarked to provide crucial emergency assistance and support the long-term recovery of victims impacted by the destructive wildfires.

South Korea is still reeling from a series of destructive wildfires in the Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam areas that destroyed homes and forced thousands to evacuate.

On March 27, the BBC reported widespread destruction and loss of life due to the forest fires. Over 27 people were killed in the devastating wildfires. The scale of destruction prompted a wave of support from all quarters, including several celebrities like IU, SEVENTEEN, Byeon Woo-seok, and Kim Ji-won.

Ad

Trending

Fans lauded the BTS idol for his determination to stand by his people amidst a nationwide crisis. Despite his ongoing solo world tour, the rapper made the donation via his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC. One fan hailed him as an "angel" and wrote:

"j-hope! Our angel"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans praised J-hope's kind gesture to help the victims who lost their homes and everything to the forest fire.

"One of the reason I'm proud of being Army," a fan wrote.

"The most kind hearted human!!! Thank you j-hope," another fan wrote.

"This is hobi's 3rd donation in 2025! he has donated to help Jeju Airline crash victims, Children's Hospital of Seoul Asan Medical Center, and Wildfire Victims this year! His donation in 2025 amounts to 400Million Won. That's our HOPE!!!" another fan stated.

Ad

Others called J-hope and SUGA "ANGELS ON EARTH."

"ANGELS ON EARTH truly," another fan added.

Many other fans have expressed strong admiration for the members, asserting they have always gone beyond their music.

"I don't know why ...if i think logically i literally have no relationship with them , never saw them, lives thousands miles away. still I am feeling soo proud right now " look at my boys.. that's how u do it" is all over in my mind" a fan remarked.

Ad

BTS' j-hope, IU, SEVENTEEN, Kim Ji-won, Suzy & more donate for South Korean wildfire victims

Expand Tweet

Ad

The wildfires that started on March 21, 2025, have been tagged as the worst wildfires in South Korea's history. High winds and dry conditions enabled the wildfires to quickly spread across Ulsan, Gyeongbuk, and Gyeongnam.

The disaster led to a major loss of life, with reports putting fatalities between 18 and 28. Additionally, over 37,000 people have evacuated their homes, and thousands of structures have been destroyed or damaged, including the ancient Gounsa Temple, which was 1,000 years old.

Ad

The total area ravaged by the fires is estimated to be tens of thousands of hectares, marking it as the largest single forest fire incident in the nation's history.

South Korean stars joined J-hope and SUGA in giving back to the wildfire disaster relief. Singer IU donated 200 million KRW towards the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association. Her donation is aimed at assisting the relief efforts and helping the firefighters who are battling the wildfires.

Ad

One of the biggest donations from the entertainment circle includes pop boy band SEVENTEEN, who donated 1 billion KRW to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association.

Entertainment agencies are also actively participating, with JYP Entertainment, representing groups like TWICE and Stray Kids, donating 500 million KRW through World Vision to support affected residents and children.

Here is the list of South Korean celebrities who donated to the cause:

SEVENTEEN – 1 billion KRW (about $682,000)

Ad

JYP Entertainment – 500 million KRW (about $341,000)

IVE – 200 million KRW (about $136,000)

BTS’ SUGA – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

BTS’ j-hope – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

SNSD’s Taeyeon – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Red Velvet’s Seulgi – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

NCT’s Mark – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

MONSTA X — 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

aespa’s Karina — 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

GOT7’s Jinyoung – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

TWICE’s Jihyo – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

LE SSERAFIM – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

PLAVE – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

NCT’s Haechan – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Ad

OH MY GIRL’s Arin — 20 million KRW (about $13,672)

ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong — 10 million KRW (about $6,836)

IU – 200 million KRW (about $136,000)

Suzy – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Actor Byeon Woo-seok – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Actor Lee Jong-suk – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Actor Choi Woo-shik — 100 million won (about $68,200)

Actress Lim Ji-yeon – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Actress Kim Ji-won – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Actor Kim Woo-bin – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Actor Lee Dong-wook – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Actress Han Ji-min – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Ad

Actress Park Bo-young – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

UEE – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Hyeri – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Actress Go Min-si – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Entertainer Yoo Jae-suk – 50 million KRW (about $34,100)

Entertainer Kim Jong-kook — 50 million won (about $34,100)

Loco — 20 million KRW (about $13,672)

Rock Band JANNABI — 10 million won (about $6,836)

Trot singer Young Tak – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Trot singer Park Seo-jin – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Trot singer Lee Chan-won – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Trot singer Jang Min-ho – 100 million KRW (about $68,200)

Expand Tweet

Ad

In February 2025, J-hope offered 200 million KRW to the Asan Medical Center in Seoul to help start a children's hospital. In January 2025, J-hope donated 100 million KRW to provide aid to the victims and families of the Jeju Air plane accident.

In 2023, he donated 100 million KRW each for flood relief and to support victims of the earthquake in Turkey/Syria, respectively. J-hope has contributed more than 1.2 billion KRW overall in donations since joining BTS, starting from their debut in 2018, as of February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback